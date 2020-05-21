Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fieldsicon
PHOTOS21/05/20200

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields

The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.

 
Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province

Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province

icon09/05/20200
Tam Coc in harvest season dazzles visitors

Tam Coc in harvest season dazzles visitors

icon05/05/20200
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binhicon

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh

TRAVEL
17/04/2020

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

Ninh Binh promotes tourism on TikTok platformicon

Ninh Binh promotes tourism on TikTok platform

VIDEO
21/08/2019

The northern province of Ninh Binh has launched a tourism promotion on video app TikTok as part of #HelloVietnam programme.

 
 
