Ninh binh tourism
The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.
17/04/2020
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.
21/08/2019
The northern province of Ninh Binh has launched a tourism promotion on video app TikTok as part of #HelloVietnam programme.