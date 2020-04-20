Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/04/2020 22:39:09 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Ninh Thuan

tin tức về Ninh Thuan mới nhất

Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bankicon
SOCIETY3 giờ trước0

Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank

Aloe vera farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are earning large incomes because of the high prices they are getting because of the prolonged hot weather.

 
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan

icon20/04/20200
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan

icon17/04/20200
Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuanicon

Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/04/2020

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, local authorities said on April 16.

Total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 61icon

Total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 61

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuanicon

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.

More than 100 people join hands to clean Ninh Thuan's polluted beachicon

More than 100 people join hands to clean Ninh Thuan's polluted beach

PHOTOS
21/02/2020

More than 100 people have helped collect rubbish on a beach in the southern central province of Ninh Thuan. 

My Nghiep ancient weaving village in Ninh Thuanicon

My Nghiep ancient weaving village in Ninh Thuan

PHOTOS
13/02/2020

As the cradle of brocade weaving of the Cham ethnic people, My Nghiep craft village is currently one of the two most famous traditional craft villages of Ninh Thuan Province. 

Ninh Thuan faces irrigation water shortageicon

Ninh Thuan faces irrigation water shortage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/12/2019

Many reservoirs in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are facing a shortage of water, affecting supply for the 2019-20 winter-spring crop, animals and household use.

Solar power investors ‘ran fast, braked hard’ in 2019icon

Solar power investors ‘ran fast, braked hard’ in 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019

2019 was a special year for solar power investors: they sprinted in the first half of the year to fulfill projects, but have been idle since July, and are now waiting for a new policy.

Ninh Thuan plays host to international kite surfing festivalicon

Ninh Thuan plays host to international kite surfing festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Ninh Chu beach in Phan Rang – Thap Cham City in the southern province of Ninh Thuan recently played host to the 2019 International Kite Surfing Festival, with hundreds of domestic and foreign participants coming out to enjoy the occasion.

Kite Surfing Festival kicks off in Ninh Thuanicon

Kite Surfing Festival kicks off in Ninh Thuan

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019

The 2019 International Kite Surfing Festival was kicked off in the southern province of Ninh Thuan on December 7.

Vietnam settles amicably with Russia, Japan after canceling nuclear power projecticon

Vietnam settles amicably with Russia, Japan after canceling nuclear power project

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/12/2019

Japan and Russia, partners with Vietnam in the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, said they regret Vietnam’s decision to stop the project.

Solar power prices to be set via auctionicon

Solar power prices to be set via auction

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.

Renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan face overloaded electricity gridicon

Renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan face overloaded electricity grid

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

The central province of Ninh Thuan has seen a boom in renewable energy projects, especially solar power, but power transmission lines in the province have failed to handle the capacity, experts have said.

More power grids needed to unlock renewable energy capacityicon

More power grids needed to unlock renewable energy capacity

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister allow for more power grid projects than earlier planned to handle the high capacity of wind and solar power projects in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.

Ninh Thuan rescues, releases over 1,500 turtles to seaicon

Ninh Thuan rescues, releases over 1,500 turtles to sea

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/11/2019

Since the beginning of 2019, Nui Chua National Park in Ninh Thuan province has released 1,535 turtles into the sea, up 36 percent over 2018.

Change of direction for VN solar industryicon

Change of direction for VN solar industry

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

The country’s feed-in tariff has supported a boom for Vietnam’s solar sector, but now the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes a rate reduction in order avoid solar projects becoming a victim of their own success.

Discovering stunning Ninh Chu beach in Ninh Thuanicon

Discovering stunning Ninh Chu beach in Ninh Thuan

TRAVEL
18/10/2019

Located at the heart of a national tourism area, Ninh Chu beach in the south central province of Ninh Thuan is widely regarded as a perfect destination for travelers with a passion for marine sports including kite surfing, sailing, and motoring.

Ninh Thuan's wind farm proves a hit among young travelersicon

Ninh Thuan's wind farm proves a hit among young travelers

TRAVEL
15/10/2019

Located in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, Dam Nai wind farm has become a popular check-in destination among young travelers, largely down to its picturesque scenery.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 