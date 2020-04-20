Ninh Thuan
Aloe vera farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are earning large incomes because of the high prices they are getting because of the prolonged hot weather.
16/04/2020
More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, local authorities said on April 16.
16/03/2020
The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.
15/03/2020
Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.
21/02/2020
More than 100 people have helped collect rubbish on a beach in the southern central province of Ninh Thuan.
13/02/2020
As the cradle of brocade weaving of the Cham ethnic people, My Nghiep craft village is currently one of the two most famous traditional craft villages of Ninh Thuan Province.
31/12/2019
Many reservoirs in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan are facing a shortage of water, affecting supply for the 2019-20 winter-spring crop, animals and household use.
28/12/2019
2019 was a special year for solar power investors: they sprinted in the first half of the year to fulfill projects, but have been idle since July, and are now waiting for a new policy.
09/12/2019
Ninh Chu beach in Phan Rang – Thap Cham City in the southern province of Ninh Thuan recently played host to the 2019 International Kite Surfing Festival, with hundreds of domestic and foreign participants coming out to enjoy the occasion.
07/12/2019
The 2019 International Kite Surfing Festival was kicked off in the southern province of Ninh Thuan on December 7.
03/12/2019
Japan and Russia, partners with Vietnam in the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, said they regret Vietnam’s decision to stop the project.
24/11/2019
The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.
21/11/2019
The central province of Ninh Thuan has seen a boom in renewable energy projects, especially solar power, but power transmission lines in the province have failed to handle the capacity, experts have said.
20/11/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister allow for more power grid projects than earlier planned to handle the high capacity of wind and solar power projects in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.
07/11/2019
Since the beginning of 2019, Nui Chua National Park in Ninh Thuan province has released 1,535 turtles into the sea, up 36 percent over 2018.
29/10/2019
The country’s feed-in tariff has supported a boom for Vietnam’s solar sector, but now the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes a rate reduction in order avoid solar projects becoming a victim of their own success.
18/10/2019
Located at the heart of a national tourism area, Ninh Chu beach in the south central province of Ninh Thuan is widely regarded as a perfect destination for travelers with a passion for marine sports including kite surfing, sailing, and motoring.
15/10/2019
Located in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, Dam Nai wind farm has become a popular check-in destination among young travelers, largely down to its picturesque scenery.