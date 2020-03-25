Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 25/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/03/2020 08:01:06 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Noi Bai Airport

tin tức về Noi Bai Airport mới nhất

COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134icon
SOCIETY25/03/20200

COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134

The total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has now amounted to 134 as the country reported two more cases on March 24 evening.

 
Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94

Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94

icon21/03/20200
Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EU

Noi Bai prepares for influx of people returning from the EU

icon16/03/20200
Nearly 300 passengers denied entry due to Coronavirus threaticon

Nearly 300 passengers denied entry due to Coronavirus threat

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

286 passengers have been denied entry to Vietnam by authorities at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City for having stayed or transited in Coronavirus-affected areas in China.

Vietnam on alert after reporting first novel coronavirus infection casesicon

Vietnam on alert after reporting first novel coronavirus infection cases

SOCIETY
24/01/2020

The Ministry of Health will hold an urgent meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss measures to prevent the pneumonia outbreak after the country reported first two novel coronavirus infection cases.

Noi Bai Airport urges passengers to arrive early to avoid overcrowdingicon

Noi Bai Airport urges passengers to arrive early to avoid overcrowding

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

Noi Bai International Airport has advised passengers to arrive earlier due to over-crowding around Tet holiday.

Passengers screened at Noi Bai airport to prevent severe pneumoniaicon

Passengers screened at Noi Bai airport to prevent severe pneumonia

SOCIETY
12/01/2020

As a means of preventing the spread of recent bouts of severe pneumonia which have been flaring up in China, Hanoi’s health sector has set up five remote body temperature gauges

Pilots found for parking violations at Vietnamese airportsicon

Pilots found for parking violations at Vietnamese airports

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Pilots of several foreign airlines have been found for violating aeroplane landing and parking regulations to land at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports, according to Vietnamese aviation authorities.

Noi Bai Airport investigates aircraft tyre scratchesicon

Noi Bai Airport investigates aircraft tyre scratches

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Many planes have recently had their tyres damaged after landing at the Noi Bai Airport.

Investors willing to spend billions of USD to build airports in Vietnamicon

Investors willing to spend billions of USD to build airports in Vietnam

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

The door has still not opened widely to private investors who want to develop airports.

Air Seoul to open new route to Hanoi in Decembericon

Air Seoul to open new route to Hanoi in December

TRAVEL
27/09/2019

Air Seoul Inc., a subsidiary of Asiana Airlines of the Republic of Korea, announced on September 26 that it will open a new route to Hanoi as from December 16, 2019.

No prime time at Noi Bai airport left for Vinpearl Air’s flightsicon

No prime time at Noi Bai airport left for Vinpearl Air’s flights

BUSINESS
24/09/2019

Vingroup’s Vinpearl Air selected Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi as its base, however, no prime flight slots are available for the carrier’s flights.

Noi Bai Airport’s adjustment plan to be publicised this yearicon

Noi Bai Airport’s adjustment plan to be publicised this year

SOCIETY
17/08/2019

The Ministry of Transport will announce the adjustment planning of Noi Bai International Airport in the third quarter of this year.

Hundreds of smuggled Red lory parrots found at Noi Bai Airporticon

Hundreds of smuggled Red lory parrots found at Noi Bai Airport

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/06/2019

More than 300 red lory parrots – an endangered bird found only in Indonesia – were suspected to have been imported to Viet Nam illegally earlier this week.

Bus route linking Ha Dong district and Noi Bai airport put into operationicon

Bus route linking Ha Dong district and Noi Bai airport put into operation

SOCIETY
09/06/2019

The Hanoi Transport and Services Corporation (Transerco) launched a new bus route linking the outlining district of Ha Dong to Noi Bai International Airport on June 8.

New bus route to Noi Bai Airport opens in Juneicon

New bus route to Noi Bai Airport opens in June

SOCIETY
28/05/2019

The Ha Noi Transport and Services Corporation (Transerco) will open a new bus route linking the suburban district of Ha Dong to Noi Bai International Airport in June.

New bus route to Noi Bai Airport set to openicon

New bus route to Noi Bai Airport set to open

SOCIETY
07/05/2019

Hanoi will open a new bus route connecting Noi Bai International Airport and Ha Dong District, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.

New bus route to Noi Bai Airport proposedicon

New bus route to Noi Bai Airport proposed

SOCIETY
24/04/2019

Ha Noi’s Transport Department has proposed the city People’s Committee to open a new bus route to Noi Bai International Airport from Ha Dong District.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 