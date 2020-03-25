Noi Bai Airport
tin tức về Noi Bai Airport mới nhất
The total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has now amounted to 134 as the country reported two more cases on March 24 evening.
06/02/2020
286 passengers have been denied entry to Vietnam by authorities at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City for having stayed or transited in Coronavirus-affected areas in China.
24/01/2020
The Ministry of Health will hold an urgent meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss measures to prevent the pneumonia outbreak after the country reported first two novel coronavirus infection cases.
17/01/2020
Noi Bai International Airport has advised passengers to arrive earlier due to over-crowding around Tet holiday.
12/01/2020
As a means of preventing the spread of recent bouts of severe pneumonia which have been flaring up in China, Hanoi’s health sector has set up five remote body temperature gauges
08/01/2020
Pilots of several foreign airlines have been found for violating aeroplane landing and parking regulations to land at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports, according to Vietnamese aviation authorities.
03/12/2019
Many planes have recently had their tyres damaged after landing at the Noi Bai Airport.
02/12/2019
The door has still not opened widely to private investors who want to develop airports.
27/09/2019
Air Seoul Inc., a subsidiary of Asiana Airlines of the Republic of Korea, announced on September 26 that it will open a new route to Hanoi as from December 16, 2019.
24/09/2019
Vingroup’s Vinpearl Air selected Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi as its base, however, no prime flight slots are available for the carrier’s flights.
17/08/2019
The Ministry of Transport will announce the adjustment planning of Noi Bai International Airport in the third quarter of this year.
21/06/2019
More than 300 red lory parrots – an endangered bird found only in Indonesia – were suspected to have been imported to Viet Nam illegally earlier this week.
09/06/2019
The Hanoi Transport and Services Corporation (Transerco) launched a new bus route linking the outlining district of Ha Dong to Noi Bai International Airport on June 8.
28/05/2019
07/05/2019
24/04/2019
