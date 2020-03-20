Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Noi Bai International Airport

tin tức về Noi Bai International Airport mới nhất

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routesicon
TRAVEL20/03/20200

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes

icon19/03/20200
Vietnam takes samples for coronavirus test at airports

Vietnam takes samples for coronavirus test at airports

icon16/03/20200
Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19icon

Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

The Hanoi-based Noi Bai  Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.

Coach Park Hang-seo to undergo medical supervision after returning from South Koreaicon

Coach Park Hang-seo to undergo medical supervision after returning from South Korea

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020

Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo and his accompanying spouse will undergo close medical supervision by the Hanoi health sector next days.

Vinpearl Air may take off next yearicon

Vinpearl Air may take off next year

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).

Thousands of Vietnamese fans welcome athletes homeicon

Thousands of Vietnamese fans welcome athletes home

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

Thousands of Vietnamese fans flocked to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on December 11 evening to welcome home their heroes from the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

Essex lorry incident: Bodies, ashes of remaining 23 victims brought homeicon

Essex lorry incident: Bodies, ashes of remaining 23 victims brought home

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

The bodies and ashes of the remaining 23 victims in the Essex lorry incident arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi on November 30.

Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per yearicon

Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per year

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.

Vinpearl Air opens first pilot training courseicon

Vinpearl Air opens first pilot training course

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroupon November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.

Vietnam Airlines to launch Hanoi-Macau route next monthicon

Vietnam Airlines to launch Hanoi-Macau route next month

TRAVEL
15/11/2019

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will open a new air route connecting Hanoi and Macau (China) on December 15, 2019.

Rhino horns and ivory seized upon arrival at Vietnamese airporticon

Rhino horns and ivory seized upon arrival at Vietnamese airport

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/11/2019

Customs officers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi stated on November 12 that they have stopped two separate incidents of trafficked rhino horns and ivory handicraft products being smuggled into Vietnam.

Haze from burning straw affects Noi Bai Airporticon

Haze from burning straw affects Noi Bai Airport

SOCIETY
18/09/2019

Communities living near Noi Bai International Airport are being warned to stop burning straw as smoke is causing problems for pilots.

Flight attendants return lost $13,000icon

Flight attendants return lost $13,000

SOCIETY
17/07/2019

Two flight attendants working for Vietnam Airlines on a flight from HCM City to Hanoi on July 12 found a laptop and US$13,000 in a laptop bag left on the plane after passengers left.

 
 
