Noi Bai International Airport
tin tức về Noi Bai International Airport mới nhất
Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCIETY
02/03/2020
The Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020
Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo and his accompanying spouse will undergo close medical supervision by the Hanoi health sector next days.
BUSINESS
31/12/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019
Thousands of Vietnamese fans flocked to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on December 11 evening to welcome home their heroes from the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.
SOCIETY
30/11/2019
The bodies and ashes of the remaining 23 victims in the Essex lorry incident arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi on November 30.
SOCIETY
27/11/2019
The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.
BUSINESS
21/11/2019
The VinAviation High-tech Human Resources Training School run by Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroupon November 20 launched its first pilot training course for 180 trainees aged from 18-33.
TRAVEL
15/11/2019
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will open a new air route connecting Hanoi and Macau (China) on December 15, 2019.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/11/2019
Customs officers at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi stated on November 12 that they have stopped two separate incidents of trafficked rhino horns and ivory handicraft products being smuggled into Vietnam.
SOCIETY
18/09/2019
Communities living near Noi Bai International Airport are being warned to stop burning straw as smoke is causing problems for pilots.
SOCIETY
17/07/2019
Two flight attendants working for Vietnam Airlines on a flight from HCM City to Hanoi on July 12 found a laptop and US$13,000 in a laptop bag left on the plane after passengers left.