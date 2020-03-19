Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/03/2020 21:59:50 (GMT +7)

noi bai

tin tức về noi bai mới nhất

COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entryicon
PHOTOS19/03/20200

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

 
Funding for airport repairs not available

icon16/03/20200
All Vietnam Airlines aircraft disinfected for international flights

icon10/03/20200
Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airportsicon

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

State management agencies are at a loss in finding suitable capital for improving the runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Vietnamese airports expect to serve 127 million passengers in 2020icon

SOCIETY
03/01/2020

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said 21 airports that it is managing and operating are expected to serve a total of 127 million passengers in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 10 percent.

900,000 safe flights handled in 2019icon

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) held a ceremony on December 7 to welcome the flight coded VN216 from Tan Son Nhat airport to Noi Bai airport, the 900,000th safe flights operated by VATM in 2019.

Transport Ministry asks for gov’t funding for upgrading int’l airport runwaysicon

SOCIETY
12/09/2019

The Ministry of Transport has asked the government to consider allocating capital for the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Private hands tied in VN's airport projectsicon

BUSINESS
10/04/2019

Despite growing interest, the ­opportunities for private domestic and foreign investors at the new terminal of Tan Son Nhat ­International Airport remain few and far between, ­triggering concerns over regulatory impediments.

 
 
