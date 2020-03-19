noi bai
Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).
BUSINESS
09/03/2020
State management agencies are at a loss in finding suitable capital for improving the runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.
SOCIETY
03/01/2020
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said 21 airports that it is managing and operating are expected to serve a total of 127 million passengers in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 10 percent.
SOCIETY
08/12/2019
The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) held a ceremony on December 7 to welcome the flight coded VN216 from Tan Son Nhat airport to Noi Bai airport, the 900,000th safe flights operated by VATM in 2019.
SOCIETY
12/09/2019
The Ministry of Transport has asked the government to consider allocating capital for the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.
BUSINESS
10/04/2019
Despite growing interest, the opportunities for private domestic and foreign investors at the new terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport remain few and far between, triggering concerns over regulatory impediments.