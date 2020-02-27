Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giantsicon
BUSINESS27/02/20200

Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giants

If Tiki and Sendo successfully carry out the merger, the Vietnamese e-commerce market will be the playing field for three major players. Two of them, Lazada and Shopee, are foreign invested.

 
With no limitation on foreign ownership, Vietnam fintech market expects to boom

With no limitation on foreign ownership, Vietnam fintech market expects to boom

icon27/02/20200
Coronavirus changes Vietnamese shopping habits

Coronavirus changes Vietnamese shopping habits

icon26/02/20200
VN telecoms firms turn to digital contenticon

VN telecoms firms turn to digital content

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/02/2020

Telecommunications firms are turning towards developing their own digital content, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.

Residents advised to make non-cash payments amid coronavirus fearsicon

Residents advised to make non-cash payments amid coronavirus fears

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

A deputy governor of the State Bank of Vietnam has advised residents to limit the use of cash for payments and make more online transactions instead to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the local media reported.

The 2019 digital payment panoramaicon

The 2019 digital payment panorama

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.

Mobile money: opportunities and challenges for Vietnamicon

Mobile money: opportunities and challenges for Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020

The government decree on non-cash payment, once promulgated, will pave the way for mobile money to develop in Vietnam.

Vietnam's US$700-million cashless payment network to be operational next yearicon

Vietnam's US$700-million cashless payment network to be operational next year

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

As of present, just 40% of citizens in Vietnam have bank accounts. However, 90% of daily transactions are conducted in cash, while the rate goes up to 99% for transaction worth under VND100,000 (US$4.34).

Costly investment required to entice Vietnamese QR code usersicon

Costly investment required to entice Vietnamese QR code users

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

E-wallet firm MoMo launched a cashback programme on November 3 with value of up to 100,000 VND (4.30 USD) per transaction and for four transactions daily at most.

Contactless payment could be next big thing in Vietnam: expertsicon

Contactless payment could be next big thing in Vietnam: experts

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

Contactless payment is becoming trendy in Vietnam thanks to the growth of technology and the country’s young population.

Non-cash payment program launchedicon

Non-cash payment program launched

BUSINESS
20/05/2019

The program on using non-cash payment methods at all schools and hospitals in the locality initiated by HCMC authorities may fail as it has not been welcomed by the public.

MPOS mobile card payment leads the growth of payment channels in VN in 2018icon

MPOS mobile card payment leads the growth of payment channels in VN in 2018

BUSINESS
17/04/2019

 2018 was the year witnessing the outstanding development of the new payment method via mPOS device. 

 
 
