If Tiki and Sendo successfully carry out the merger, the Vietnamese e-commerce market will be the playing field for three major players. Two of them, Lazada and Shopee, are foreign invested.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/02/2020
Telecommunications firms are turning towards developing their own digital content, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.
BUSINESS
10/02/2020
A deputy governor of the State Bank of Vietnam has advised residents to limit the use of cash for payments and make more online transactions instead to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the local media reported.
BUSINESS
16/01/2020
MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020
The government decree on non-cash payment, once promulgated, will pave the way for mobile money to develop in Vietnam.
BUSINESS
07/11/2019
As of present, just 40% of citizens in Vietnam have bank accounts. However, 90% of daily transactions are conducted in cash, while the rate goes up to 99% for transaction worth under VND100,000 (US$4.34).
BUSINESS
05/11/2019
E-wallet firm MoMo launched a cashback programme on November 3 with value of up to 100,000 VND (4.30 USD) per transaction and for four transactions daily at most.
BUSINESS
15/10/2019
Contactless payment is becoming trendy in Vietnam thanks to the growth of technology and the country’s young population.
BUSINESS
20/05/2019
The program on using non-cash payment methods at all schools and hospitals in the locality initiated by HCMC authorities may fail as it has not been welcomed by the public.
BUSINESS
17/04/2019
2018 was the year witnessing the outstanding development of the new payment method via mPOS device.