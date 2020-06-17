Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
north korea

tin tức về north korea mới nhất

S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with Northicon
POLITICS17/06/20200

S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up an office that was designed to improve communication with the South.

 
North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South

North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South

icon16/06/20200
North Korea threatens to send army into demilitarised border zone

North Korea threatens to send army into demilitarised border zone

icon16/06/20200
North and South Korea exchange gunfire at bordericon

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border

POLITICS
03/05/2020

Multiple shots were fired by North Korea towards the South in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea says.

Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media reporticon

Kim Jong-un appears in public, North Korean state media report

POLITICS
02/05/2020

North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes his first public appearance for 20 days, state media report, amid speculation about his health.

Coronavirus: North Korea quarantines foreignersicon

Coronavirus: North Korea quarantines foreigners

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

North Korea has quarantined 380 foreigners in a bid to stop the coronavirus from breaking out.

Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spoticon

Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spot

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020

The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.

African swine fever: Boar with virus found in demilitarised zoneicon

African swine fever: Boar with virus found in demilitarised zone

SOCIETY
03/10/2019

A boar with African swine fever has been found dead in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

 
 
