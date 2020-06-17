north korea
On Tuesday, North Korea blew up an office that was designed to improve communication with the South.
03/05/2020
Multiple shots were fired by North Korea towards the South in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea says.
02/05/2020
North Korea's Kim Jong-un makes his first public appearance for 20 days, state media report, amid speculation about his health.
24/02/2020
North Korea has quarantined 380 foreigners in a bid to stop the coronavirus from breaking out.
02/01/2020
The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.
03/10/2019
A boar with African swine fever has been found dead in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.