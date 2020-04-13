north-south expressway
tin tức về north-south expressway mới nhất
icon
The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project
icon SOCIETY
23/01/2020
Nguyen Van The, Minister of Transport talks to the Thời báo Kinh tế (Economics Times) newspaper that the transport sector will do its best to achieve many breakthroughs to take the sector to a higher level.
icon BUSINESS
30/12/2019
The Government has prepared a backup plan to fund the North-South Expressway (NSE) amid fears that private investors might not be financially capable of carrying out the mega project, the transport minister has said.
icon BUSINESS
23/11/2019
The management boards of the North-South Expressway’s sub-projects have received applications from 32 domestic investors and joint ventures.
icon BUSINESS
24/10/2019
Concerns over capital recovery, difficulty in accessing bank loans and the scant number of vehicles traveling on projected roads have discouraged local investors from joining the project to build eight sections of the north-south expressway.
icon FEATURE
23/10/2019
Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only.
icon BUSINESS
09/10/2019
Deo Ca, Vinaconex, Tasco, Sungroup and Vingroup all hope to participate in implementation of the North-South Expressway project.
icon BUSINESS
08/10/2019
With the decision on canceling international bidding for the North-South expressway, the success or failure of the project now depends on the capability of domestic contractors and the credit to be provided.
icon BUSINESS
06/10/2019
Domestic investors now have more opportunities to implement the eight component projects of the north-south expressway as the Ministry of Transport (MOT) has canceled open international bidding.
icon BUSINESS
26/09/2019
The Ministry of Transport has issued a statement regarding the selection of investors for a projectto build a number of routes in the eastern section of the North-South Expressway.
icon BUSINESS
25/09/2019
Vietnamese firms have been the first contractors selected for the eastern North-South expressway project.
icon BUSINESS
30/08/2019
Vietnamese investors registering to attend the bid for eight component projects of the north-south expressway have complained that they have found it difficult to compete with foreign investors to win the bids.
icon BUSINESS
24/08/2019
The 12 unprofitable projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), as well as projects under the management of the Ministry of Transport (MOT), need checking and reconsideration.
icon POLITICS
16/08/2019
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The was confronted with hot issues at the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the ongoing 36th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.
icon BUSINESS
08/08/2019
A workshop on technological solutions for the North-South high-speed railway took place in Hanoi.
icon BUSINESS
06/08/2019
While Japanese contractors are absent, many Chinese enterprises have registered to attend the bids for eight component projects of the north-south rail expressway project.
icon BUSINESS
03/08/2019
The bidding for the North-South Expressway will be conducted publicly and transparently in order to select qualified contractors.
icon BUSINESS
30/07/2019
Experts say the north-south expressway project worth tens of billions of dollars raises big questions in the context of ‘every locality has one airport’ race.