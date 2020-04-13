Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
north-south expressway

tin tức về north-south expressway mới nhất

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnamicon
BUSINESS13/04/20200

Crunch time for expressway PPPs in Vietnam

The key Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway venture has run aground, prompting the Ministry of Transport to reconsider investment scenarios to improve the bankability of each component project

 
Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment

icon23/03/20200
Sluggish site clearance slows North-South Expressway project

Sluggish site clearance slows North-South Expressway project

icon24/02/20200
Many break-throughs are to happen in the transport sectoricon

Many break-throughs are to happen in the transport sector

SOCIETY
23/01/2020

Nguyen Van The, Minister of Transport talks to the Thời báo Kinh tế (Economics Times) newspaper that the transport sector will do its best to achieve many breakthroughs to take the sector to a higher level.

Gov't has backup plans for North-South Expressway if no investors found: ministericon

Gov't has backup plans for North-South Expressway if no investors found: minister

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

The Government has prepared a backup plan to fund the North-South Expressway (NSE) amid fears that private investors might not be financially capable of carrying out the mega project, the transport minister has said.

North-South Expressway projects receive applications from 32 investorsicon

North-South Expressway projects receive applications from 32 investors

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

The management boards of the North-South Expressway’s sub-projects have received applications from 32 domestic investors and joint ventures.

North-South expy fails to find investors despite relaxed requirementsicon

North-South expy fails to find investors despite relaxed requirements

BUSINESS
24/10/2019

Concerns over capital recovery, difficulty in accessing bank loans and the scant number of vehicles traveling on projected roads have discouraged local investors from joining the project to build eight sections of the north-south expressway.

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on iceicon

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

FEATURE
23/10/2019

Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only. 

North-South Expressway: way cleared for Vietnamese contractorsicon

North-South Expressway: way cleared for Vietnamese contractors

BUSINESS
09/10/2019

Deo Ca, Vinaconex, Tasco, Sungroup and Vingroup all hope to participate in implementation of the North-South Expressway project.

North-south expressway: success or failure depends on crediticon

North-south expressway: success or failure depends on credit

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

With the decision on canceling international bidding for the North-South expressway, the success or failure of the project now depends on the capability of domestic contractors and the credit to be provided.

Int'l bidding cancelled, Vietnamese investors see opportunities in expressway projecticon

Int'l bidding cancelled, Vietnamese investors see opportunities in expressway project

BUSINESS
06/10/2019

Domestic investors now have more opportunities to implement the eight component projects of the north-south expressway as the Ministry of Transport (MOT) has canceled open international bidding.

Transport Ministry might switch to open bidding for North-South Expresswayicon

Transport Ministry might switch to open bidding for North-South Expressway

BUSINESS
26/09/2019

The Ministry of Transport has issued a statement regarding the selection of investors for a projectto build a number of routes in the eastern section of the North-South Expressway.

First contractors of North-South expressway project announcedicon

First contractors of North-South expressway project announced

BUSINESS
25/09/2019

Vietnamese firms have been the first contractors selected for the eastern North-South expressway project.

Will the North-South expressway attract investors?icon

Will the North-South expressway attract investors?

BUSINESS
30/08/2019

Vietnamese investors registering to attend the bid for eight component projects of the north-south expressway have complained that they have found it difficult to compete with foreign investors to win the bids.

Railway project suspended after 15 years of implementationicon

Railway project suspended after 15 years of implementation

BUSINESS
24/08/2019

The 12 unprofitable projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), as well as projects under the management of the Ministry of Transport (MOT), need checking and reconsideration.

Transport minister fields questions about hot issuesicon

Transport minister fields questions about hot issues

POLITICS
16/08/2019

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The was confronted with hot issues at the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the ongoing 36th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 15.

High-speed railway: Vietnam still needs to import technologyicon

High-speed railway: Vietnam still needs to import technology

BUSINESS
08/08/2019

A workshop on technological solutions for the North-South high-speed railway took place in Hanoi.

North-south expressway: Chinese contractors account for majorityicon

North-south expressway: Chinese contractors account for majority

BUSINESS
06/08/2019

While Japanese contractors are absent, many Chinese enterprises have registered to attend the bids for eight component projects of the north-south rail expressway project.

North-South Expressway bidding to be public, transparenticon

North-South Expressway bidding to be public, transparent

BUSINESS
03/08/2019

The bidding for the North-South Expressway will be conducted publicly and transparently in order to select qualified contractors.

North-south express railway: how much money is enough?icon

North-south express railway: how much money is enough?

BUSINESS
30/07/2019

Experts say the north-south expressway project worth tens of billions of dollars raises big questions in the context of ‘every locality has one airport’ race.

 
 
