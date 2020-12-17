 
odd news

tin tức về odd news mới nhất

Coin removed from little girl’s stomachicon
SOCIETY17/12/20200

Coin removed from little girl’s stomach

A coin was removed from a four-year-old girl’s stomach 14 hours after she swallowed it in Da Nang City.
 
Unusual careers: raising wasps, growing mushrooms via smartphone

Unusual careers: raising wasps, growing mushrooms via smartphone

icon10/12/20200
Faithful dog guards his master’s grave for 3 years

Faithful dog guards his master’s grave for 3 years

icon22/11/20200
The woman who cried wolficon

The woman who cried wolf

SOCIETY
14/07/2020
Reports recently emerged of a heartwarming tale about N.T.L., a 35-year-old woman.
Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anusicon

Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus

SOCIETY
22/05/2020
Doctors from Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital have successful removed a toothpick from a patient’s anus after she swallowed while sleeping.
Toothbrush-loving grouper becomes popular in Quang Ninhicon

Toothbrush-loving grouper becomes popular in Quang Ninh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/01/2020
A grouper fish in Quang Ninh has attracted lots of attention for liking teeth brushing, stroking and talking with strangers.
 
 
