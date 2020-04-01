oil and gas
Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.
07/02/2020
Nine industries could be negatively affected in the short term by the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, according to SSI Securities Corp.
20/01/2020
With the support of the two governments, Vietnam’s oil and gas industry is expected to continue developing strongly.
29/11/2019
The current reserves of gas fields in Vietnam are estimated at 700 billion cubic meters, an amount that can be exploited for 40-50 years.