Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

13/04/2020 02:45:41 (GMT +7)

tag
 

oil and gas

tin tức về oil and gas mới nhất

Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budgeticon
BUSINESS01/04/20200

Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget

Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.

 
PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store

icon01/04/20200
New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring

icon09/02/20200
Securities company lists 9 industries that will be affected by epidemicicon

Securities company lists 9 industries that will be affected by epidemic

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Nine industries could be negatively affected in the short term by the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, according to SSI Securities Corp.

Vietnam-Russia cooperation in oil and gas: great opportunities aheadicon

Vietnam-Russia cooperation in oil and gas: great opportunities ahead

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

With the support of the two governments, Vietnam’s oil and gas industry is expected to continue developing strongly.

US pours money into gas industry in Vietnamicon

US pours money into gas industry in Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

The current reserves of gas fields in Vietnam are estimated at 700 billion cubic meters, an amount that can be exploited for 40-50 years.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 