Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:03:02 (GMT +7)

tag
 

online education

tin tức về online education mới nhất

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirusicon
SOCIETY20/03/20200

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

 
E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

E-learning in HCMC developing without synchronous guidance

icon17/03/20200
Vietnamese students still lack soft skills

Vietnamese students still lack soft skills

icon15/03/20200
VN students tune in to televised lessonsicon

VN students tune in to televised lessons

SOCIETY
13/03/2020

Students and their parents have been getting used to televised lessons for 9th and 12th graders since early this week.

Hanoi to broadcast lectures on televisionicon

Hanoi to broadcast lectures on television

SOCIETY
08/03/2020

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training is planning to broadcast lessons and lectures via television, scheduled to begin airing on March 9.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 