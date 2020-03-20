online education
tin tức về online education mới nhất
icon
Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.
icon SOCIETY
13/03/2020
Students and their parents have been getting used to televised lessons for 9th and 12th graders since early this week.
icon SOCIETY
08/03/2020
The Hanoi Department of Education and Training is planning to broadcast lessons and lectures via television, scheduled to begin airing on March 9.