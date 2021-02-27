 
Hanoi students to return to schools on March 2icon
SOCIETY27/02/20210

Hanoi students to return to schools on March 2

Students in Hanoi are set to come back to school on March 2, according to a dispatch issued by the municipal People’s Committee on February 27.
 
Students tired of online learning

Students tired of online learning

icon25/02/20210
IT companies help to fight pandemic with technology

IT companies help to fight pandemic with technology

icon11/02/20210
Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in educationicon

Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/10/2020
A school management platform called MISA QLTH was introduced by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 with a view to helping promote digital transformation in Vietnam.
Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: surveyicon

Learning pressure is the biggest concern for children: survey

SOCIETY
21/05/2020
A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Popular educational apps for children during school closureicon

Popular educational apps for children during school closure

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/04/2020
The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirusicon

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus

SOCIETY
20/03/2020
Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.
 
 
