Students in Hanoi are set to come back to school on March 2, according to a dispatch issued by the municipal People’s Committee on February 27.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/10/2020
A school management platform called MISA QLTH was introduced by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 with a view to helping promote digital transformation in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
21/05/2020
A recent survey has found that learning pressure is the biggest challenge children face while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/04/2020
The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.
SOCIETY
20/03/2020
Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.