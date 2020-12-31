 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Lễ nhậm chức Tổng Thống Mỹ 2021
#Cận Tết, giá bia, nước ngọt lại 'nhảy múa'
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Noel - Giáng Sinh năm 2020
#Diego Maradona qua đời

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

13/01/2021 18:43:20 (GMT +7)

tag
 

online public services

tin tức về online public services mới nhất

Information-communications sector aims high in 2021icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT8 giờ trước0

Information-communications sector aims high in 2021

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday held its 2020 summary and 2021 mission meeting.  
 
Services on National Public Service Portal now number 2,700

Services on National Public Service Portal now number 2,700

icon31/12/20200
HCM City to provide all public services online at level 4 by 2030

HCM City to provide all public services online at level 4 by 2030

icon21/12/20200
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-governmenticon

Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government

POLITICS
08/11/2020
Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.
30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this yearicon

30% of level 4 public services expected to go online this year

SOCIETY
27/08/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year.
Vietnam presses ahead with e-futureicon

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future

POLITICS
13/07/2020
Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.
Public services on national portal reach 725icon

Public services on national portal reach 725

POLITICS
01/07/2020
Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held onlineicon

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

POLITICS
25/03/2020
The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.
Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this Julyicon

Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July

POLITICS
23/03/2020
An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 