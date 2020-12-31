online public services
tin tức về online public services mới nhất
icon
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) yesterday held its 2020 summary and 2021 mission meeting.
icon POLITICS
08/11/2020
Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.
icon SOCIETY
27/08/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to have 30 per cent of their online public services reach level 4 by the end of this year.
icon POLITICS
13/07/2020
Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.
icon POLITICS
01/07/2020
Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.
icon POLITICS
25/03/2020
The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.
icon POLITICS
23/03/2020
An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.