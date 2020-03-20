online teaching
tin tức về online teaching mới nhất
VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.
18/03/2020
Many schools are not thinking of organizing online classes while others have tried to give lectures online, but said that there were many problems.
17/03/2020
Being closed for nearly two months due to the unwanted Covid-19 outbreak, schools in HCM City are enthusiastically turning to e-learning styles. However, this unprepared application of the new learning method has revealed various weaknesses.
13/03/2020
Students and their parents have been getting used to televised lessons for 9th and 12th graders since early this week.
08/03/2020
The Hanoi Department of Education and Training is planning to broadcast lessons and lectures via television, scheduled to begin airing on March 9.