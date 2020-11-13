organ transplant
tin tức về organ transplant mới nhất
icon
There were many things the married couple planned to do when they were united, but these never happened because of an accident that killed the husband.
icon SOCIETY
08/07/2020
The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.
icon SOCIETY
19/03/2020
Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
Vietnam has successfully conducted the world's first limb transplant from a live donor, Central Military Hospital 108 announced on Monday.
icon SOCIETY
20/08/2019
Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital in Hanoi has successfully conducted 15 organ transplants this month to save people on the verge of death. This was a record for Vietnam.