The promise before death of the man who donated his organs to save 10 peopleicon
The promise before death of the man who donated his organs to save 10 people

There were many things the married couple planned to do when they were united, but these never happened because of an accident that killed the husband.

 
Doctors carry out organ transplant to 6 patients from brain-dead donor

Doctors carry out organ transplant to 6 patients from brain-dead donor

Vietnamese doctors carry out first-ever intestine transplants from live donors

Vietnamese doctors carry out first-ever intestine transplants from live donors

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospitalicon

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplantsicon

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

Vietnam successfully performs world's first limb transplant from live donoricon

Vietnam successfully performs world's first limb transplant from live donor

Vietnam has successfully conducted the world's first limb transplant from a live donor, Central Military Hospital 108 announced on Monday.

Hanoi hospital announces organ transplant recordicon

Hanoi hospital announces organ transplant record

Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital in Hanoi has successfully conducted 15 organ transplants this month to save people on the verge of death. This was a record for Vietnam.

 
 
