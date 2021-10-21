orphans
As many as 2,093 children, including more than 1,500 in Ho Chi Minh City, have fallen victims to the latest COVID-19 outbreak after their parents died of the virus.
12/09/2021
A child under four years old whose both parents died of the coronavirus will be granted VND900,000 a month while those over four years old will receive VND 540,000 per month,
28/12/2020
Lo Thi Tim, from the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, has devoted her life to SOS Children's Village, saying that she was absolutely right in choosing this humanitarian job.
24/08/2019
On an area of 10 square metres in a narrow alley on Sai Gon riverbank is a special classroom which has operated for more than 20 years making literary dreams come true for many underprivileged children in the city.