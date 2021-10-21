 
orphans

tin tức về orphans mới nhất

Nearly 2,100 children nationwide orphaned by COVID-19icon
SOCIETY21/10/20210

Nearly 2,100 children nationwide orphaned by COVID-19

As many as 2,093 children, including more than 1,500 in Ho Chi Minh City, have fallen victims to the latest COVID-19 outbreak after their parents died of the virus.
 
Prime Minister requests policy to support children orphaned in the pandemic

Prime Minister requests policy to support children orphaned in the pandemic

icon18/10/20210
Orphans to be given support to study until age of 18: HCMC chairman

Orphans to be given support to study until age of 18: HCMC chairman

icon22/09/20210
HCMC gives monthly allowance to orphans whose parents die of Covid-19icon

HCMC gives monthly allowance to orphans whose parents die of Covid-19

SOCIETY
12/09/2021
A child under four years old whose both parents died of the coronavirus will be granted VND900,000 a month while those over four years old will receive VND 540,000 per month,
Mother of SOS Village bringing life to orphansicon

Mother of SOS Village bringing life to orphans

SOCIETY
28/12/2020
Lo Thi Tim, from the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, has devoted her life to SOS Children's Village, saying that she was absolutely right in choosing this humanitarian job.
Charity class makes dreams come true for needy childrenicon

Charity class makes dreams come true for needy children

SOCIETY
24/08/2019
On an area of 10 square metres in a narrow alley on Sai Gon riverbank is a special classroom which has operated for more than 20 years making literary dreams come true for many underprivileged children in the city.
 
 
