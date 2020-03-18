outbreak
tin tức về outbreak mới nhất
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.
icon VIDEO
20/02/2020
The World Health Organization lauded the efforts that Vietnam has made to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organization representative in Vietnam, grants an interview to VNEWS.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
18/04/2019
Ha Noi Health Department has reported that about 2,000 cases of measles – including two deaths – have been recorded nationwide so far this year.