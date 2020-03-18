Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
POLITICS20 giờ trước0

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

 
COVID-19: Vietnam refuses Russian flights following change of regulations

icon18/03/20200
Twenty-five in contact with COVID-19 patient test negative for virus

icon07/03/20200
WHO lauds Vietnam’s Covid-19 response efforts

VIDEO
20/02/2020

The World Health Organization lauded the efforts that Vietnam has made to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organization representative in Vietnam, grants an interview to VNEWS.

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

More cases of measles reported nationwide

SOCIETY
18/04/2019

Ha Noi Health Department has reported that about 2,000 cases of measles – including two deaths – have been recorded nationwide so far this year.

 
 
