overseas remittance

tin tức về overseas remittance mới nhất

Remittances set record of US$18.1 billionicon
BUSINESS13/12/20210

Remittances set record of US$18.1 billion

According to the World Bank and Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), total remittances to Vietnam in 2021 may hit up to $18.1 billion, with about $6.5 - 6.6 billion for HCM City.  
 
Remittances fuel social security

Remittances fuel social security

icon11/12/20210
Remittances to Vietnam to grow despite pandemic

Remittances to Vietnam to grow despite pandemic

icon06/12/20210
HCM City receives 1.45 billion USD of remittances in Q1icon

HCM City receives 1.45 billion USD of remittances in Q1

BUSINESS
11/04/2021
Ho Chi Minh City received 1.45 billion USD of overseas remittances in the first three months of this year, up 10 percent over the same period last year, reported the city Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.
Vietnam potentially among top 10 remittance recipientsicon

Vietnam potentially among top 10 remittance recipients

VIDEO
16/12/2019
Vietnam is expected to receive US$16.7 billion in overseas remittances this year, placing it among the 10 countries receiving the most remittances in the world, according to the Nguoi Lao Dong website.
Overseas remittances to HCM City invested in real estate or deposited in banksicon

Overseas remittances to HCM City invested in real estate or deposited in banks

BUSINESS
10/11/2019
It is expected that kieu hoi (overseas remittance) will continue to flow into Vietnam, especially HCM City, which receives 50 percent of total remittances.
HCM City receives $3.8 billion in remittancesicon

HCM City receives $3.8 billion in remittances

BUSINESS
10/10/2019
Remittance flows into Ho Chi Minh City in the first nine months of the year were estimated at around $3.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.
 
 
