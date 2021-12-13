overseas remittance
tin tức về overseas remittance mới nhất
icon
According to the World Bank and Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), total remittances to Vietnam in 2021 may hit up to $18.1 billion, with about $6.5 - 6.6 billion for HCM City.
icon BUSINESS
11/04/2021
Ho Chi Minh City received 1.45 billion USD of overseas remittances in the first three months of this year, up 10 percent over the same period last year, reported the city Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.
icon VIDEO
16/12/2019
Vietnam is expected to receive US$16.7 billion in overseas remittances this year, placing it among the 10 countries receiving the most remittances in the world, according to the Nguoi Lao Dong website.
icon BUSINESS
10/11/2019
It is expected that kieu hoi (overseas remittance) will continue to flow into Vietnam, especially HCM City, which receives 50 percent of total remittances.
icon BUSINESS
10/10/2019
Remittance flows into Ho Chi Minh City in the first nine months of the year were estimated at around $3.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.