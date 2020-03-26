Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VirusCorona
overseas students

tin tức về overseas students mới nhất

Overseas students: stay put or return homeicon
SOCIETY26/03/20200

Overseas students: stay put or return home

"Go home please, people are rushing home and so should you!"

 
Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak

icon23/03/20200
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry

icon20/03/20200
Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schoolsicon

Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schools

SOCIETY
22/02/2020

A Vietnamese student has just won scholarships to five high schools in the US.

South Korean investigation into 164 missing Vietnamese studentsicon

South Korean investigation into 164 missing Vietnamese students

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea are investigating 164 local students that have been reported to have vanished from Incheon National University.

Vietnamese students contribute nearly $1bn to US economyicon

Vietnamese students contribute nearly $1bn to US economy

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

Student numbers continue to increase, according to "Open Doors" report from Institute of International Education(IIE).

Vietnamese students in Belgium carry out diverse activities towards homelandicon

Vietnamese students in Belgium carry out diverse activities towards homeland

VIETNAM & WORLD
03/06/2019

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Vu Anh Quang has lauded diverse activities of the Association of Vietnamese Students in the European country over the past time.

 
 
