"Go home please, people are rushing home and so should you!"
SOCIETY
22/02/2020
A Vietnamese student has just won scholarships to five high schools in the US.
SOCIETY
12/12/2019
The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea are investigating 164 local students that have been reported to have vanished from Incheon National University.
SOCIETY
19/11/2019
Student numbers continue to increase, according to "Open Doors" report from Institute of International Education(IIE).
VIETNAM & WORLD
03/06/2019
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Vu Anh Quang has lauded diverse activities of the Association of Vietnamese Students in the European country over the past time.