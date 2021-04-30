overseas study
The Quang Ngai Department of Home Affairs has found it difficult to claim back VND10 billion from four individuals who studied abroad with provincial funding but didn’t return to work for provincial agencies as they had previously committed.
29/01/2021
Nguyen Quang Tung spent one gap year taking a trans-Vietnam trip, but his aim was not just to travel.
02/10/2020
In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.
12/06/2020
Students planning to study abroad this year may have to postpone or delay the plans because of the epidemic. Large universities have also adjusted their enrollment schedules.
18/09/2019
Dr Tran Thi Ly is one of the 50 most influential women in Vietnam in the field of science anf education recognized by Forbes Magazine.
11/09/2019
Complicated procedures, low incomes and bad working environments explain why Vietnamese students do not want to return to Vietnam after they finish study overseas.
07/09/2019
“Sometimes I feel lonely when sitting at a café with friends in Vietnam, because they mostly engage in idle talk,” said Nguyen Hoang Giang, 27, who has returned to Vietnam after six years of studying overseas.
09/07/2019
Surpassing thousands of students, Nguyen Thi Hong Ngoc, born in 1991 from Quy Nhon City, Vietnam, has become the valedictorian of Tyler College with a perfect GPA of 4.0.
23/06/2019
The difficult days experienced with living with the grandmother helped the male student from Ha Tinh province win a $260,000 scholarship for 4-year study in Washington.
22/05/2019
Vietnamese Z-generation students are often leaving Vietnam at the age of secondary education. They are more self-confident than previous generations and willing to express their personal views.
22/04/2019
A high number of bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates from prestigious schools overseas cannot find good jobs in Vietnam.