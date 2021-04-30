 
overseas study

tin tức về overseas study mới nhất

High-ranking officials’ relatives study with state money, but don’t return to work in state agenciesicon
SOCIETY30/04/20210

High-ranking officials’ relatives study with state money, but don’t return to work in state agencies

The Quang Ngai Department of Home Affairs has found it difficult to claim back VND10 billion from four individuals who studied abroad with provincial funding but didn’t return to work for provincial agencies as they had previously committed.
 
Hanoi-Amsterdam School ‘superman’ dreams of becoming astronomer

Hanoi-Amsterdam School ‘superman’ dreams of becoming astronomer

icon18/04/20210
‘Super-girl’ wins two prestigious scholarships

‘Super-girl’ wins two prestigious scholarships

icon12/04/20210
9x youth seeks to offer the best education to families of all income levelsicon

9x youth seeks to offer the best education to families of all income levels

FEATURE
29/01/2021
Nguyen Quang Tung spent one gap year taking a trans-Vietnam trip, but his aim was not just to travel.
NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese studentsicon

NZ Embassy to organize virtual education showcase for Vietnamese students

SOCIETY
02/10/2020
In the context of COVID-19, Education New Zealand (ENZ) will adopt a new approach for Vietnamese students to discover and experience New Zealand’seducation through the virtual New Zealand Education Showcase, to be held on October 18.
Vietnamese students change study-abroad plans because of Covid-19icon

Vietnamese students change study-abroad plans because of Covid-19

SOCIETY
12/06/2020
Students planning to study abroad this year may have to postpone or delay the plans because of the epidemic. Large universities have also adjusted their enrollment schedules.
Australian project attracts students to study in Vietnamicon

Australian project attracts students to study in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/09/2019
Dr Tran Thi Ly is one of the 50 most influential women in Vietnam in the field of science anf education recognized by Forbes Magazine.
Overseas university graduates reluctant to return to Vietnamicon

Overseas university graduates reluctant to return to Vietnam

SOCIETY
11/09/2019
Complicated procedures, low incomes and bad working environments explain why Vietnamese students do not want to return to Vietnam after they finish study overseas.
In US, people talk business at cafés, but in VN, they just gossipicon

In US, people talk business at cafés, but in VN, they just gossip

SOCIETY
07/09/2019
“Sometimes I feel lonely when sitting at a café with friends in Vietnam, because they mostly engage in idle talk,” said Nguyen Hoang Giang, 27, who has returned to Vietnam after six years of studying overseas.
Vietnamese student is valedictorian at pharmacy school in the USicon

Vietnamese student is valedictorian at pharmacy school in the US

SOCIETY
09/07/2019
Surpassing thousands of students, Nguyen Thi Hong Ngoc, born in 1991 from Quy Nhon City, Vietnam, has become the valedictorian of Tyler College with a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Grandmother’s cry for wares inspires students to studyicon

Grandmother’s cry for wares inspires students to study

SOCIETY
23/06/2019
The difficult days experienced with living with the grandmother helped the male student from Ha Tinh province win a $260,000 scholarship for 4-year study in Washington.  
8X alumni talk about differences with Z-gen overseas studentsicon

8X alumni talk about differences with Z-gen overseas students

SOCIETY
22/05/2019
Vietnamese Z-generation students are often leaving Vietnam at the age of secondary education. They are more self-confident than previous generations and willing to express their personal views.
Students with prestigious degrees from abroad face competitive job marketicon

Students with prestigious degrees from abroad face competitive job market

SOCIETY
22/04/2019
A high number of bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates from prestigious schools overseas cannot find good jobs in Vietnam.
 
 
