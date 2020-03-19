Overseas Vietnamese
tin tức về Overseas Vietnamese mới nhất
icon
So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.
icon SOCIETY
19/03/2020
As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.
icon POLITICS
17/03/2020
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
17/03/2020
For the first time since her arrival in the US, Phuong Mai found Chinatown in Philadelphia deserted.
icon SOCIETY
29/02/2020
More than 3,000 overseas Vietnamese had invested VNĐ45 trillion (US$1.94 billion) as of the end of last year in HCM City, an official said at a meeting yesterday in the city.
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in May 2006 by the US Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
17/02/2020
Over the years, the community of more than 4.5 million Vietnamese people living abroad have become deeply assimilated into local political, economic, cultural and social life.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
14/02/2020
A large contingent of the Overseas Vietnamese community along with foreign friends gathered together to enjoy a series of Vietnamese cultural days which are being held in Saudi Arabia from February 3 through to February 15.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
09/02/2020
Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
07/02/2020
Any Vietnamese people who have lived and worked abroad always turn their hearts to the motherland and want their descendants to learn the Vietnamese language.
icon FEATURE
05/02/2020
Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.
icon FEATURE
04/02/2020
Vietnam is calling for all resources at home and from overseas Vietnamese people in order to fuel the country’s socio-economic development.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
30/01/2020
A Vietnamese called Ho Van Lam is running a successful business in Udon Thani province, Thailand, which sells grilled fermented pork rolls.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
29/01/2020
The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic joined various get-togethers across the European country to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
28/01/2020
For Vietnamese people living and working abroad, just listening to Vietnamese in the foreign land, the nostalgia for their homeland becomes more earnest.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
27/01/2020
Can Van Kiet and Can Anh Claudine have spent over 20 years teaching Vietnamese to both Vietnamese and French nationals, with the desire to help overseas Vietnamese to preserve their homeland’s language.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
21/01/2020
Three families of Vietnamese-Cambodians, whose houses were burnt down in a blaze in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district last year have received new houses.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
20/01/2020
Returning home to be with your family for Tet (Lunar New Year) is a wonderful feeling, but not all Vietnamese people working and studying overseas can come back for the festive season.