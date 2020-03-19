Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Overseas Vietnamese

tin tức về Overseas Vietnamese mới nhất

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreakicon
SOCIETY7 giờ trước0

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak

So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.

 
Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away

Veteran Vietnamese singer Thai Thanh passes away

icon19/03/20200
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US

First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US

icon19/03/20200
Vietnamese flock home from overseasicon

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Ministericon

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister

POLITICS
17/03/2020

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.

Overseas Vietnamese communities face hard times due to COVID-19icon

Overseas Vietnamese communities face hard times due to COVID-19

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

For the first time since her arrival in the US, Phuong Mai found Chinatown in Philadelphia deserted.

Overseas Vietnamese invest nearly $2 billion in HCM Cityicon

Overseas Vietnamese invest nearly $2 billion in HCM City

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

More than 3,000 overseas Vietnamese had invested VNĐ45 trillion (US$1.94 billion) as of the end of last year in HCM City, an official said at a meeting yesterday in the city.

US man charged of child sex tourism in Vietnamicon

US man charged of child sex tourism in Vietnam

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in May 2006 by the US Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Roots not forgotten as Vietnamese expats play a part in homeland’s developmenticon

Roots not forgotten as Vietnamese expats play a part in homeland’s development

VIETNAM & WORLD
17/02/2020

Over the years, the community of more than 4.5 million Vietnamese people living abroad have become deeply assimilated into local political, economic, cultural and social life. 

Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several daysicon

Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several days

VIETNAM & WORLD
14/02/2020

A large contingent of the Overseas Vietnamese community along with foreign friends gathered together to enjoy a series of Vietnamese cultural days which are being held in Saudi Arabia from February 3 through to February 15.

Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in Franceicon

Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in France

VIETNAM & WORLD
09/02/2020

Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.

Tough journey to spread Vietnamese language in Russia's Ural mountainous regionicon

Tough journey to spread Vietnamese language in Russia's Ural mountainous region

VIETNAM & WORLD
07/02/2020

Any Vietnamese people who have lived and worked abroad always turn their hearts to the motherland and want their descendants to learn the Vietnamese language. 

United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkazicon

United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz

FEATURE
05/02/2020

Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.

Overseas Vietnamese return with tech skillsicon

Overseas Vietnamese return with tech skills

FEATURE
04/02/2020

Vietnam is calling for all resources at home and from overseas Vietnamese people in order to fuel the country’s socio-economic development. 

Vietnamese businessman brings grilled fermented pork rolls to Thailandicon

Vietnamese businessman brings grilled fermented pork rolls to Thailand

VIETNAM & WORLD
30/01/2020

A Vietnamese called Ho Van Lam is running a successful business in Udon Thani province, Thailand, which sells grilled fermented pork rolls. 

Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional Tet festivalicon

Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional Tet festival

VIETNAM & WORLD
29/01/2020

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic joined various get-togethers across the European country to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Vietnamese language class in Kawagoeicon

Vietnamese language class in Kawagoe

VIETNAM & WORLD
28/01/2020

For Vietnamese people living and working abroad, just listening to Vietnamese in the foreign land, the nostalgia for their homeland becomes more earnest. 

Preserving the homeland’s languageicon

Preserving the homeland’s language

VIETNAM & WORLD
27/01/2020

Can Van Kiet and Can Anh Claudine have spent over 20 years teaching Vietnamese to both Vietnamese and French nationals, with the desire to help overseas Vietnamese to preserve their homeland’s language. 

Vietnamese-Cambodians receive new houses after blaze last yearicon

Vietnamese-Cambodians receive new houses after blaze last year

VIETNAM & WORLD
21/01/2020

Three families of Vietnamese-Cambodians, whose houses were burnt down in a blaze in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district last year have received new houses.

Overseas Vietnamese feel Tet’s warmth far from homeicon

Overseas Vietnamese feel Tet’s warmth far from home

VIETNAM & WORLD
20/01/2020

Returning home to be with your family for Tet (Lunar New Year) is a wonderful feeling, but not all Vietnamese people working and studying overseas can come back for the festive season.

 
 
