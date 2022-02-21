 
pagodas

tin tức về pagodas mới nhất

Discover Thang Long Tu Tran - the four most sacred temples in Hanoiicon
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL21/02/20220

Discover Thang Long Tu Tran - the four most sacred temples in Hanoi

Visiting sacred temples on the occasion of the New Year is a sincere way for Hanoians to remember the past and pay respects to their predecessors.
 
The legend of the old temple near the cu chi tree in Long An

The legend of the old temple near the cu chi tree in Long An

icon10/02/20220
Ngoa Van Pagoda: a sacred destination in Quang Ninh

Ngoa Van Pagoda: a sacred destination in Quang Ninh

icon25/12/20210
An ancient pagoda on the mountainsideicon

An ancient pagoda on the mountainside

TRAVEL
09/11/2021
Regarded as one of the most famous pagodas in the Mekong Delta, Hang Pagoda—or officially Phuoc Dien Pagoda—in Chau Doc City, An Giang Province, is one of the province’s top attractions.
Excavation work at three pagodas in Hai Duong approvedicon

Excavation work at three pagodas in Hai Duong approved

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
14/07/2021
Archaeological exploration and excavation work at three ancient pagodas in the northern province of Hai Duong has been licensed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Extraordinary temple with nine kneeling oxen in central Vietnamicon

Extraordinary temple with nine kneeling oxen in central Vietnam

TRAVEL
05/03/2021
Situated at the Vietnam and Lao PDR border is the Chin Gian (9 compartments) Temple dedicated to the discoverers of nine areas in Phu Quy of the central province of Nghe An. Nine stone oxen are in a kneeling position in front of the temple.
Hanoi orders closure of streetside stalls, religious sitesicon

Hanoi orders closure of streetside stalls, religious sites

SOCIETY
17/02/2021
The capital city of Hanoi has ordered the closure of streetside stalls, monuments, temples and pagodas from February 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The most beautiful pagodas in Vietnam’s southwestern regionicon

The most beautiful pagodas in Vietnam’s southwestern region

TRAVEL
20/10/2020
Besides orchards and floating markets, the Southwestern region of Vietnam also attracts visitors with its many ancient and sacred Buddhist temples.
26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one monthicon

26 temple antiques in Hanoi stolen in one month

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
01/05/2020
There have been 26 antiques stolen from four communal houses and pagodas in Hanoi during the past month.
Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19icon

Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19

PHOTOS
08/04/2020
Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Stolen ancient bell returned to relicicon

Stolen ancient bell returned to relic

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
15/03/2020
Local police in Huong Thuy Town, the central province of Thua Thien Hue, have just returned a 19th century bronze bell to Nguyen Phuc's family.  
Hoi An among 10 most affordable places for Britishicon

Hoi An among 10 most affordable places for British

TRAVEL
20/01/2020
The 400-year-old city of Hoi An in central Vietnam has jumped four places to the 7th position on this year’s list of 10 cheapest destinations for the British.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
