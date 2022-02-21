pagodas
tin tức về pagodas mới nhất
Visiting sacred temples on the occasion of the New Year is a sincere way for Hanoians to remember the past and pay respects to their predecessors.
icon TRAVEL
09/11/2021
Regarded as one of the most famous pagodas in the Mekong Delta, Hang Pagoda—or officially Phuoc Dien Pagoda—in Chau Doc City, An Giang Province, is one of the province’s top attractions.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
14/07/2021
Archaeological exploration and excavation work at three ancient pagodas in the northern province of Hai Duong has been licensed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
icon TRAVEL
05/03/2021
Situated at the Vietnam and Lao PDR border is the Chin Gian (9 compartments) Temple dedicated to the discoverers of nine areas in Phu Quy of the central province of Nghe An. Nine stone oxen are in a kneeling position in front of the temple.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2021
The capital city of Hanoi has ordered the closure of streetside stalls, monuments, temples and pagodas from February 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
icon TRAVEL
20/10/2020
Besides orchards and floating markets, the Southwestern region of Vietnam also attracts visitors with its many ancient and sacred Buddhist temples.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
01/05/2020
There have been 26 antiques stolen from four communal houses and pagodas in Hanoi during the past month.
icon PHOTOS
08/04/2020
Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
15/03/2020
Local police in Huong Thuy Town, the central province of Thua Thien Hue, have just returned a 19th century bronze bell to Nguyen Phuc's family.
icon TRAVEL
20/01/2020
The 400-year-old city of Hoi An in central Vietnam has jumped four places to the 7th position on this year’s list of 10 cheapest destinations for the British.