An exhibition titled My Mid-Autumn Festival officially opened at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum on September 29, featuring 32 paintings by aspiring young artists.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/04/2020
A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/03/2020
A painting exhibition will be held in Hanoi on March 10 to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Vietnam.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019
Around 30 gouache paintings on paper by Hai Duong based painter Luong Van Tien, a member of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, are being displayed at an exhibition opened in Hanoi on December 7.
icon VIDEO
05/12/2019
A painting exhibition introducing monochrome paintings by Republic of Korean and Vietnamese artists has opened at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2019
The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition themed “Different yet similar, similar yet different” is due to take place at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from December 3-14.