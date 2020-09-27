Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Mid-Autumn painting exhibition opensicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS7 giờ trước0

Mid-Autumn painting exhibition opens

An exhibition titled My Mid-Autumn Festival officially opened at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum on September 29, featuring 32 paintings by aspiring young artists.

 
Portrait of an artist on a bridge

Portrait of an artist on a bridge

icon27/09/20200
Virtual painting exhibition raises funds to build houses for the poor

Virtual painting exhibition raises funds to build houses for the poor

icon07/09/20200
Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Sonicon

Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/04/2020

A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.

Painting exhibition celebrates Vietnam-Romania tiesicon

Painting exhibition celebrates Vietnam-Romania ties

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/03/2020

A painting exhibition will be held in Hanoi on March 10 to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Vietnam.

Exhibition displays gouache paintings by Luong Van Tienicon

Exhibition displays gouache paintings by Luong Van Tien

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Around 30 gouache paintings on paper by Hai Duong based painter Luong Van Tien, a member of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, are being displayed at an exhibition opened in Hanoi on December 7.

RoK, Vietnamese artists display works togethericon

RoK, Vietnamese artists display works together

VIDEO
05/12/2019

A painting exhibition introducing monochrome paintings by Republic of Korean and Vietnamese artists has opened at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

Vietnam-RoK contemporary painting exhibition set to open in Hanoiicon

Vietnam-RoK contemporary painting exhibition set to open in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2019

The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition themed “Different yet similar, similar yet different” is due to take place at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from December 3-14.

 
 
