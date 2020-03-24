paintings
tin tức về paintings mới nhất
A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.
13/02/2020
A solo exhibition of French artist François Andes, curated by Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, will be held at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC from February 14 to March 28.
06/02/2020
Students of the Vietnam Fine Arts University are showcasing their silk paintings at an exhibition at AGOhub studio in Hanoi.
27/01/2020
A poster entitled Eternal Spring is part of an art exhibition held by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts (VNAM) on the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).
19/12/2019
Abstract artist Nguyen Tan Cuong will hold a solo exhibition introducing 20 new paintings at Cuci Art Studio in Hanoi from December 20, 2019 to January 20, 2020.
22/11/2019
In celebration of the 2019 ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, the Korean Cultural Center in Hanoi is holding an exhibition of Vietnamese painter Dao Hai Phong’s artworks.
21/11/2019
Artworks in various styles and materials created by international and Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at the Exhibition Centre of Fine Arts and Photography, 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi.
17/11/2019
Three talented artists from Hanoi are introducing their paintings depicting the country’s landscapes of four seasons at a group exhibition in HCMC.
14/11/2019
Hanoi has introduced 81 works by 19 artists from Asia is being displayed at the Fine Artworks of Representative Asian Artists exhibition in Hanoi.
29/04/2019
Several paintings and sketches created during the American War on the legendary Truong Son Trail will be on display at an exhibition open to public from April 26.