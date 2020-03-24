Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
#VirusCorona
paintings

tin tức về paintings mới nhất

Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

 
Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19

Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19

24/03/2020
Paintings featuring angles of life through tarot cards to go on show

Paintings featuring angles of life through tarot cards to go on show

28/02/2020
French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC

French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/02/2020

A solo exhibition of French artist François Andes, curated by Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, will be held at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC from February 14 to March 28.

Fine arts students showcase silk paintings

Fine arts students showcase silk paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020

Students of the Vietnam Fine Arts University are showcasing their silk paintings at an exhibition at AGOhub studio in Hanoi.

Exhibition highlights the Party's achievements

Exhibition highlights the Party's achievements

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/01/2020

A poster entitled Eternal Spring is part of an art exhibition held by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts (VNAM) on the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).

Abstract artist Nguyen Tan Cuong holds solo exhibition in Hanoi

Abstract artist Nguyen Tan Cuong holds solo exhibition in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/12/2019

Abstract artist Nguyen Tan Cuong will hold a solo exhibition introducing 20 new paintings at Cuci Art Studio in Hanoi from December 20, 2019 to January 20, 2020.

Korean center exhibits Vietnamese painter's works

Korean center exhibits Vietnamese painter’s works

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

In celebration of the 2019 ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, the Korean Cultural Center in Hanoi is holding an exhibition of Vietnamese painter Dao Hai Phong’s artworks.

Rendezvous of international artworks

Rendezvous of international artworks

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

Artworks in various styles and materials created by international and Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at the Exhibition Centre of Fine Arts and Photography, 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi.

Hanoi-based painters hold group exhibition in HCM City

Hanoi-based painters hold group exhibition in HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/11/2019

Three talented artists from Hanoi are introducing their paintings depicting the country’s landscapes of four seasons at a group exhibition in HCMC.

Artworks by Asian artists showcased in Hanoi

Artworks by Asian artists showcased in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019

Hanoi has introduced 81 works by 19 artists from Asia is being displayed at the Fine Artworks of Representative Asian Artists exhibition in Hanoi.

Paintings recall memory of historic Truong Son Trail

Paintings recall memory of historic Truong Son Trail

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/04/2019

Several paintings and sketches created during the American War on the legendary Truong Son Trail will be on display at an exhibition open to public from April 26.

 
 
