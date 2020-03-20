pandemic
tin tức về pandemic mới nhất
icon
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon SOCIETY
19/03/2020
The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening confirmed another case tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total of the number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 76.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Scientists are debating whether it is still possible to contain the new coronavirus.