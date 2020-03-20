Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
pandemic

tin tức về pandemic mới nhất

ACV reduces airline service fees for next six monthsicon
BUSINESS11 giờ trước0

ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles

Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles

icon20/03/20200
COVID-19 fight: Together we win

COVID-19 fight: Together we win

icon20/03/20200
Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 caseicon

Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 case

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening confirmed another case tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total of the number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 76.

Analysis: How close are we to a pandemic?icon

Analysis: How close are we to a pandemic?

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Scientists are debating whether it is still possible to contain the new coronavirus.

 
 
