paracel
tin tức về paracel mới nhất
icon
16/03/2020
A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.
10/02/2020
As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.
28/10/2019
Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.
28/10/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
14/10/2019
08/10/2019
The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).
30/09/2019
The activities of Chinese vessels in Vietnam's waters have seriously violated international law and gone against agreements reached between senior leaders of the two countries.
26/09/2019
Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.
27/08/2019
A tropical depression near the East Sea is forecast to turn into a storm and enter the East Sea region on Wednesday and Thursday.
27/08/2019
Ma Chau silk village, at Nam Phuoc town, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, is a famous traditional handicraft village associated with the history of Duy Xuyen district.
18/08/2019
Vietnam has always upheld the principles and goals of the United Nations Convention on the 1982 Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982) while contributing to the implementation of the convention.
17/08/2019
Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) are two big archipelagos with key strategic locations among Vietnam’s islands, and the country’s sovereignty over them is clearly reflected through historical documents.
30/07/2019
Vietnam actively participated in the negotiation process and building of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and has made significant efforts in enforcing the pact.
21/07/2019
Nhan Dan Online introduces photos about the houses on the sea, the creativity, determination and courageous sacrifice of naval soldiers on the rig-house.
24/06/2019
Quang Binh General Museum on June 21 received a world record Vietnamese calligraphy book on General Vo Nguyen Giap that was created by artisan Vo Duong.
01/06/2019
Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in Khanh Hoa province has seen positive changes in socio-economic situation thanks to the whole-hearted support of mainlanders and efforts made by soldiers and residents there.