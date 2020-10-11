Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th sessionicon
POLITICS11/10/20200

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

 
Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session

Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenumicon

POLITICS
11/05/2020

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leadersicon

POLITICS
21/03/2020

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Commission proposes discipline against former leaders of HCM Cityicon

POLITICS
06/03/2020

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held the 43rd session in Hanoi from March 2 to 4, during which it proposed that the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure be disciplined for its violations.

Disciplinary measures against senior officials issuedicon

POLITICS
04/06/2019

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to issue a disciplinary warning to Rear Admiral Le Van Dao, former member of the Party Committee and former Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy.

 
 
