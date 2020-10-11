Party Central Committee
tin tức về Party Central Committee mới nhất
Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.
11/05/2020
The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.
21/03/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.
06/03/2020
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held the 43rd session in Hanoi from March 2 to 4, during which it proposed that the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure be disciplined for its violations.
04/06/2019
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to issue a disciplinary warning to Rear Admiral Le Van Dao, former member of the Party Committee and former Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy.