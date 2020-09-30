Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
party congress

tin tức về party congress mới nhất

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documentsicon
FEATURE16 giờ trước0

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

 
Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs

Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs

icon30/09/20200
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee

icon22/09/20200
Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congressicon

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress

POLITICS
01/09/2020

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

What will Vietnam be in 2045?icon

What will Vietnam be in 2045?

FEATURE
13/11/2019

Speaking at the opening of the Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee’s conference on May 16, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong raised the question "What will our country be in 2045?"

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
