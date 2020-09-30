party congress
One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".
01/09/2020
Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country
13/11/2019
Speaking at the opening of the Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee’s conference on May 16, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong raised the question "What will our country be in 2045?"