Passengers
tin tức về Passengers mới nhất
The Ministry of Transport has turned down a proposal from the Aviation Authority to remove the distancing rule on flights.
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2020
The Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health.
icon SOCIETY
17/01/2020
Noi Bai International Airport has advised passengers to arrive earlier due to over-crowding around Tet holiday.
icon SOCIETY
12/01/2020
As a means of preventing the spread of recent bouts of severe pneumonia which have been flaring up in China, Hanoi’s health sector has set up five remote body temperature gauges
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Several passenger bus transportation firms in HCM City are taking advantage of Tet ticket shortages to overcharge customers.
icon BUSINESS
14/12/2019
Vietnam’s airlines have so far this year transported 54.7 million passengers and 435,000 tonnes of cargo, respectively 11.4 percent and 7.6 percent higher than the figures last year.
icon SOCIETY
10/12/2019
Investigators in Thanh Hoa Province have detained two air passengers for allegedly taking explosive powder and a detonator on board flight BL 565, departing from the central province to HCMC on December 9.
icon BUSINESS
28/06/2019
Japan's Ibaraki prefecture will sign a MoU with Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways in July 2019 to jointly conduct a survey on potential passengers to launch an air route between the prefecture and Vietnam.
icon Phim
28/12/2016
Cặp đôi diễn viên chính của "Passengers" khá cởi mở khi chia sẻ những câu hỏi liên quan đến cảnh nóng trong phim.
icon Phim
18/12/2016
Người đẹp sinh năm 1990 thừa nhận rằng cô đã chịu nhiều áp lực khi thực hiện cảnh sex đầu tiên trong sự nghiệp diễn xuất của mình, và phải mượn rượu để quên đi nỗi ám ảnh đó.
icon Phim
30/11/2016
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, La La Land, Passengers... đều nằm trong danh sách những tác phẩm đặc sắc ra mắt vào dịp cuối năm.