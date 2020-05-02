Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Passengers

tin tức về Passengers mới nhất

Proposal to lift distancing rule on plane rejectedicon
TRAVEL9 giờ trước0

The Ministry of Transport has turned down a proposal from the Aviation Authority to remove the distancing rule on flights.

 
Passenger numbers must not exceed 80% of aircraft capacity

icon02/05/20200
Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City

icon25/04/20200
Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19icon

Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

The Hanoi-based Noi Bai  Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.

Passengers from South Korea forced to fill out health declaration formsicon

Passengers from South Korea forced to fill out health declaration forms

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Noi Bai Airport urges passengers to arrive early to avoid overcrowdingicon

Noi Bai Airport urges passengers to arrive early to avoid overcrowding

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

Noi Bai International Airport has advised passengers to arrive earlier due to over-crowding around Tet holiday.

Passengers screened at Noi Bai airport to prevent severe pneumoniaicon

Passengers screened at Noi Bai airport to prevent severe pneumonia

SOCIETY
12/01/2020

As a means of preventing the spread of recent bouts of severe pneumonia which have been flaring up in China, Hanoi’s health sector has set up five remote body temperature gauges

Transport firms overcharge customers for Tet ticketsicon

Transport firms overcharge customers for Tet tickets

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Several passenger bus transportation firms in HCM City are taking advantage of Tet ticket shortages to overcharge customers.

Vietnam’s airlines transport nearly 55 million passengers this yearicon

Vietnam’s airlines transport nearly 55 million passengers this year

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

Vietnam’s airlines have so far this year transported 54.7 million passengers and 435,000 tonnes of cargo, respectively 11.4 percent and 7.6 percent higher than the figures last year.

Explosive, detonator confiscated from air travelersicon

Explosive, detonator confiscated from air travelers

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

Investigators in Thanh Hoa Province have detained two air passengers for allegedly taking explosive powder and a detonator on board flight BL 565, departing from the central province to HCMC on December 9.

Ibaraki prefecture hopes for direct air route to Vietnamicon

Ibaraki prefecture hopes for direct air route to Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/06/2019

Japan's Ibaraki prefecture will sign a MoU with Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways in July 2019 to jointly conduct a survey on potential passengers to launch an air route between the prefecture and Vietnam.

Treo ngược người lên trần nhà để thực hiện cảnh sexicon

Treo ngược người lên trần nhà để thực hiện cảnh sex

Phim
28/12/2016
Cặp đôi diễn viên chính của "Passengers" khá cởi mở khi chia sẻ những câu hỏi liên quan đến cảnh nóng trong phim. 
Diễn viên 9x dằn vặt sau cảnh sex với nam diễn viên hơn 11 tuổiicon

Diễn viên 9x dằn vặt sau cảnh sex với nam diễn viên hơn 11 tuổi

Phim
18/12/2016
Người đẹp sinh năm 1990 thừa nhận rằng cô đã chịu nhiều áp lực khi thực hiện cảnh sex đầu tiên trong sự nghiệp diễn xuất của mình, và phải mượn rượu để quên đi nỗi ám ảnh đó.
Những bộ phim không thể bỏ qua vào dịp cuối nămicon

Những bộ phim không thể bỏ qua vào dịp cuối năm

Phim
30/11/2016
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, La La Land, Passengers... đều nằm trong danh sách những tác phẩm đặc sắc ra mắt vào dịp cuối năm. 
 
 
