patients
tin tức về patients mới nhất
icon
The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Two COVID-19 patients in the northern province of Vinh Phuc were released from a local general clinic on February 20 afternoon.
icon SOCIETY
29/01/2020
The first novel coronavirus patient in Vietnam is currently conscious, and can breathe by himself, eat and sleep, showed no signs of fever.
icon SOCIETY
24/01/2020
At present, there are currently no reported cases of acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the north of Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
25/12/2019
Written medical records could be on their way out, as pilot software will allow patients to use codes to access their e-prescriptions on a national online prescription system.
icon SOCIETY
18/12/2019
People can only buy antibiotics when showing a prescription from 2020, according to a new regulation from the Ministry of Health.