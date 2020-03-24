Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
patients

tin tức về patients mới nhất

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123icon
SOCIETY24/03/20200

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123

The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

 
Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118

icon23/03/20200
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases

icon20/03/20200
Two more COVID-9 patients discharged from hospital in Vinh Phucicon

Two more COVID-9 patients discharged from hospital in Vinh Phuc

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Two COVID-19 patients in the northern province of Vinh Phuc were released from a local general clinic on February 20 afternoon.

First novel coronavirus patient in Vietnam recoversicon

First novel coronavirus patient in Vietnam recovers

SOCIETY
29/01/2020

The first novel coronavirus patient in Vietnam is currently conscious, and can breathe by himself, eat and sleep, showed no signs of fever.

North of Vietnam reports no cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoVicon

North of Vietnam reports no cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV

SOCIETY
24/01/2020

At present, there are currently no reported cases of acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the north of Vietnam.

E-prescriptions to replace written versions nationwideicon

E-prescriptions to replace written versions nationwide

SOCIETY
25/12/2019

Written medical records could be on their way out, as pilot software will allow patients to use codes to access their e-prescriptions on a national online prescription system.

Vietnam cracks down on prescription drug managementicon

Vietnam cracks down on prescription drug management

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

People can only buy antibiotics when showing a prescription from 2020, according to a new regulation from the Ministry of Health.

 
 
