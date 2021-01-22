pedestrian street
The authorities in HCM City's District 3 have planned to pedestrianise the Turtle Lake area which will open from 7 pm to 11 pm during the weekends.
24/11/2020
Hoi An, home to one of the nation’s most famous UNESCO world heritage sites, has reopened its pedestrian streets, night streets, and craft villages following several months of closure due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and flooding.
22/10/2020
Thousands of local people and tourists flocked to celebrate the first pedestrian street in Lang Son Province on October 16.
03/06/2020
Hanoi City’s Department of Culture and Sports has planned a wide range of cultural and arts activities to be held along the pedestrian streets in the vicinity of Hoan Kiem Lake after the area reopened for visitors.
21/05/2020
Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down.
11/01/2020
HCM City will ban traffic from several streets for the Nguyen Hue Flower Street and other events.