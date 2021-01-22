 
pedestrian street

tin tức về pedestrian street mới nhất

HCM City to pedestrianise Turtle Lake areaicon
TRAVEL22/01/20210

HCM City to pedestrianise Turtle Lake area

The authorities in HCM City's District 3 have planned to pedestrianise the Turtle Lake area which will open from 7 pm to 11 pm during the weekends.
 
Hanoi plans to open another pedestrian street

Hanoi plans to open another pedestrian street

icon21/01/20210
Another pedestrian street opened in HCM City

Another pedestrian street opened in HCM City

icon30/12/20200
Hoi An reopens pedestrian streets and craft villagesicon

Hoi An reopens pedestrian streets and craft villages

TRAVEL
24/11/2020
Hoi An, home to one of the nation’s most famous UNESCO world heritage sites, has reopened its pedestrian streets, night streets, and craft villages following several months of closure due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and flooding.
Lang Son opens first pedestrian streeticon

Lang Son opens first pedestrian street

TRAVEL
22/10/2020
Thousands of local people and tourists flocked to celebrate the first pedestrian street in Lang Son Province on October 16.
Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lakeicon

Hanoi plans various activities in pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/06/2020
Hanoi City’s Department of Culture and Sports has planned a wide range of cultural and arts activities to be held along the pedestrian streets in the vicinity of Hoan Kiem Lake after the area reopened for visitors.
Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitorsicon

Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors

VIDEO
21/05/2020
Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down. 
HCM City to open pedestrian zone for spring activitiesicon

HCM City to open pedestrian zone for spring activities

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020
HCM City will ban traffic from several streets for the Nguyen Hue Flower Street and other events.  
 
 
