people's council

tin tức về people's council mới nhất

Many constituencies report early high turnout rates in largest-ever electionicon
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

Many constituencies report early high turnout rates in largest-ever election

Voters nationwide went to the polls on Sunday to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-26 tenure.
 
Voters nationwide cast ballots

Voters nationwide cast ballots

icon4 giờ trước0
Vietnam ready for big election day

Vietnam ready for big election day

icon21/05/20210
Hanoi streets decorated to welcome election dayicon

Hanoi streets decorated to welcome election day

SOCIETY
20/05/2021
Many roads in Hanoi have been decorated with panels, flags, banners, and propaganda slogans for the election day of the 15th National Assembly and all-levels of People’s Councils for the 2021 to 2026 tenure, which will fall on May 23.
HCM City to abolish People’s Councils at district and ward levels next yearicon

HCM City to abolish People’s Councils at district and ward levels next year

POLITICS
17/11/2020
With 87.14 per cent of votes, National Assembly deputies on Monday morning passed a resolution on urban administration in HCM City to eliminate People’s Councils at district and ward levels in the city.
 
 
