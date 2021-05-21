people's council
Voters nationwide went to the polls on Sunday to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-26 tenure.
20/05/2021
Many roads in Hanoi have been decorated with panels, flags, banners, and propaganda slogans for the election day of the 15th National Assembly and all-levels of People’s Councils for the 2021 to 2026 tenure, which will fall on May 23.
17/11/2020
With 87.14 per cent of votes, National Assembly deputies on Monday morning passed a resolution on urban administration in HCM City to eliminate People’s Councils at district and ward levels in the city.