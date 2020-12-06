people with disabilities
tin tức về people with disabilities mới nhất
On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, join us to visit a special rehabilitation centre in Hanoi where children with disabilities are taken care of and given a shot at a better future.
21/07/2020
People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.
10/07/2020
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.
14/01/2020
Blind musician Ha Van Chuong has released a book titled Nham Mat Nhin Sao (Watching Stars With Closed Eyes) aiming to inspire people with disabilities.
09/12/2019
Vietnam will continue to improve the legal system and policies for people with disabilities and blind people in accordance with the Constitution and the International Convention on The Rights of People with Disabilities.
08/12/2019
Vietnam places high priority on awareness raising activities among government agencies, people with disabilities, and family members of people with disabilities.
12/11/2019
The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s non-governmental organisation Medipeace held a forum on November 11 to seek ways to enhance the Vietnam-RoK cooperation in supporting the disabled in the central province of Quang Tri.