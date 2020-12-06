 
people with disabilities

tin tức về people with disabilities mới nhất

Sowing the seeds of hope for children with disabilitiesicon
SOCIETY06/12/20200

Sowing the seeds of hope for children with disabilities

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, join us to visit a special rehabilitation centre in Hanoi where children with disabilities are taken care of and given a shot at a better future.

 
Fears for future of special needs school in central Vietnam

Fears for future of special needs school in central Vietnam

icon28/11/20200
People with disabilities to get more assistance

People with disabilities to get more assistance

icon11/08/20200
People with disabilities need more supporticon

People with disabilities need more support

SOCIETY
21/07/2020

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate changeicon

UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change

POLITICS
10/07/2020

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.

Blind musician releases inspirational bookicon

Blind musician releases inspirational book

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/01/2020

Blind musician Ha Van Chuong has released a book titled Nham Mat Nhin Sao (Watching Stars With Closed Eyes) aiming to inspire people with disabilities.

Vietnam actively implements Convention on the rights of people with disabilitiesicon

Vietnam actively implements Convention on the rights of people with disabilities

SOCIETY
09/12/2019

Vietnam will continue to improve the legal system and policies for people with disabilities and blind people in accordance with the Constitution and the International Convention on The Rights of People with Disabilities.

Vietnam commits to effective implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilitiesicon

Vietnam commits to effective implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

Vietnam places high priority on awareness raising activities among government agencies, people with disabilities, and family members of people with disabilities.

Vietnam's province calls for more support from RoK for the disabledicon

Vietnam's province calls for more support from RoK for the disabled

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s non-governmental organisation Medipeace held a forum on November 11 to seek ways to enhance the Vietnam-RoK cooperation in supporting the disabled in the central province of Quang Tri.

 
 
