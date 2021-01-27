personal income tax
tin tức về personal income tax mới nhất
The Cau Giay district taxation agency in Hanoi has reported that a 28-year old woman earned revenue of VND330 billion, or $14 million, in 2020 and paid personal income tax of VND23.4 billion.
12/03/2020
The Ministry of Finance has submitted to the Government a five-month extension of value-added tax (VAT), personal income tax and land rent fee payments for those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.
02/03/2020
A higher disposable income as a result from the adjustment would boost household spending and economic growth, said the Ministry of Finance.
17/11/2019
Taxation agencies struggle to find individuals who have income from YouTube and Facebook, but have had some recent success.
27/10/2019
The tax rate that Vietnam levies on YouTubers is 7 percent, much lower than other countries.
17/09/2019
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) says that personal income tax (PIT) rates have become out of date after six years of application and need amendment.