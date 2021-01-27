 
personal income tax

tin tức về personal income tax mới nhất

Vietnamese mobile app creator reports revenue of $14 million in 2020icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT4 giờ trước0

Vietnamese mobile app creator reports revenue of $14 million in 2020

The Cau Giay district taxation agency in Hanoi has reported that a 28-year old woman earned revenue of VND330 billion, or $14 million, in 2020 and paid personal income tax of VND23.4 billion.
 
Hanoian girl pays over VND23 billion in income taxes on app development

Hanoian girl pays over VND23 billion in income taxes on app development

icon27/01/20210
Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19

icon22/04/20200
VN Finance Ministry proposes 5-month extension of VAT and land rent payment for businessesicon

VN Finance Ministry proposes 5-month extension of VAT and land rent payment for businesses

BUSINESS
12/03/2020
The Ministry of Finance has submitted to the Government a five-month extension of value-added tax (VAT), personal income tax and land rent fee payments for those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.  
Vietnam Finance Ministry plans relief for taxpayersicon

Vietnam Finance Ministry plans relief for taxpayers

BUSINESS
02/03/2020
A higher disposable income as a result from the adjustment would boost household spending and economic growth, said the Ministry of Finance.
Taxation agencies try to collect tax from YouTubers, Facebookersicon

Taxation agencies try to collect tax from YouTubers, Facebookers

BUSINESS
17/11/2019
Taxation agencies struggle to find individuals who have income from YouTube and Facebook, but have had some recent success.
Vietnam vows to force YouTubers to pay taxicon

Vietnam vows to force YouTubers to pay tax

BUSINESS
27/10/2019
The tax rate that Vietnam levies on YouTubers is 7 percent, much lower than other countries.
Personal income tax rates out of date, need amendingicon

Personal income tax rates out of date, need amending

BUSINESS
17/09/2019
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) says that personal income tax (PIT) rates have become out of date after six years of application and need amendment.
 
 
