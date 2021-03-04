 
personnel

tin tức về personnel mới nhất

Youth Union has two new secretariesicon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Youth Union has two new secretaries

Head of Youth Solidarity Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam and Head of Organizing Committee Doan Ngo Van Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union have been elected as the Youth Union Central Committee’s Secretary of the 11th term.
 
icon04/03/20210
icon24/02/20210
POLITICS
24/12/2020
With the new election, Hanoi People’s Committee has one chairman and six deputy chairpersons for the 2021-26 term.
POLITICS
13/12/2020
Le Hoa Binh, director of the HCMC Department of Construction, and Phan Thi Thang, vice chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, have been elected as vice chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure.
POLITICS
16/10/2020
Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.
POLITICS
30/09/2020
Many provinces and cities have elected or re-elected their top leaders.
 
 
