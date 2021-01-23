 
personnel work

tin tức về personnel work mới nhất

13th-tenure Party Central Committee to have reasonable personnel structure
POLITICS 23/01/2021

13th-tenure Party Central Committee to have reasonable personnel structure

The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee will have a reasonable structure on personnel that ensures stable inheritance and steady transition between generations, 
 
Personnel work a major task of Party

Personnel work a major task of Party

17/01/2021
Party Central Committee convenes 15th plenum

Party Central Committee convenes 15th plenum

16/01/2021
Party Central Committee reaches high consensus on personnel work

Party Central Committee reaches high consensus on personnel work

POLITICS
18/12/2020
The 12th-tenure Party Central Committee (PCC) reached high consensus on personnel work related to the 13th tenure Politburo and PCC Secretariat during the 14th session,
"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" and 13th National Party Congress personnel work

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work

FEATURE
13/10/2020
'Locking power in the cage of mechanisms' is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.
13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020

13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020

POLITICS
29/09/2020
So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.
Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee

POLITICS
11/05/2020
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity
 
 
