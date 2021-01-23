personnel work
tin tức về personnel work mới nhất
The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee will have a reasonable structure on personnel that ensures stable inheritance and steady transition between generations,
POLITICS
18/12/2020
The 12th-tenure Party Central Committee (PCC) reached high consensus on personnel work related to the 13th tenure Politburo and PCC Secretariat during the 14th session,
FEATURE
13/10/2020
'Locking power in the cage of mechanisms' is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.
POLITICS
29/09/2020
So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.
POLITICS
11/05/2020
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity