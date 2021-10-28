petrol price
The prices of goods and services have begun escalating following a shocking hike in petrol price, reaching a 7-year high, announced by petroleum distributors on October 25.
27/06/2021
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced the adjustment of petrol prices at 3 p.m. on June 26.
28/03/2021
Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 27 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
11/03/2021
The petrol price is expected to be raised on March 12, at the price adjustment session, as world prices are on the rise. Experts predict that the E5 RON 92 petrol may increase by VND600 per liter.
07/05/2020
The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.
29/03/2020
The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.
10/01/2020
Experts believe that the opening of the petroleum distribution market at a certain level will help the market operate better.
14/05/2019
The price hike of many essential goods recently has put pressure on inflation, but economists believe the inflation rate will be at below 4 percent as targeted.
13/05/2019
Experts have warned that if the government doesn’t cut the environmental protection tax and fees on petroleum products, the national economy will suffer.