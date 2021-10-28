 
petrol price

tin tức về petrol price mới nhất

Petrol price hike puts pressure on consumers, threatens inflationicon
FEATURE28/10/20210

Petrol price hike puts pressure on consumers, threatens inflation

The prices of goods and services have begun escalating following a shocking hike in petrol price, reaching a 7-year high, announced by petroleum distributors on October 25.
 
Tax cut proposed to stabilise domestic petrol price

Tax cut proposed to stabilise domestic petrol price

icon13/10/20210
Domestic petrol prices to reach new highs on global market rally

Domestic petrol prices to reach new highs on global market rally

icon10/10/20210
Petrol price rises VND700 per liter on June 26icon

Petrol price rises VND700 per liter on June 26

BUSINESS
27/06/2021
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced the adjustment of petrol prices at 3 p.m. on June 26.
Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustmenticon

Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustment

BUSINESS
28/03/2021
Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on March 27 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Petrol price to reach record highicon

Petrol price to reach record high

BUSINESS
11/03/2021
The petrol price is expected to be raised on March 12, at the price adjustment session, as world prices are on the rise. Experts predict that the E5 RON 92 petrol may increase by VND600 per liter.
Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillionicon

Petrol firm Petrolimex reports a loss of VND1.9 trillion

BUSINESS
07/05/2020
The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) reported a loss of nearly VND1.9 trillion (US$80.75 million) in the first quarter of 2020 as consumption was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak.  
Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litreicon

Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre

BUSINESS
29/03/2020
The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.
How wide will Vietnam open its petroleum distribution market?icon

How wide will Vietnam open its petroleum distribution market?

BUSINESS
10/01/2020
Experts believe that the opening of the petroleum distribution market at a certain level will help the market operate better.
Inflation pressure exists, but overall risks not too high: economistsicon

Inflation pressure exists, but overall risks not too high: economists

BUSINESS
14/05/2019
The price hike of many essential goods recently has put pressure on inflation, but economists believe the inflation rate will be at below 4 percent as targeted.
Petrol price hikes deal a blow to economyicon

Petrol price hikes deal a blow to economy

BUSINESS
13/05/2019
Experts have warned that if the government doesn’t cut the environmental protection tax and fees on petroleum products, the national economy will suffer.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
