petrol prices
tin tức về petrol prices mới nhất
icon
On February 21, petrol prices set a new record after the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance decided to increase the price of all kinds of petrol and oil.
icon FEATURE
27/10/2021
To force petrol prices down, the Government needs to cut the environmental protection tax rate, which is at the ceiling level.
icon BUSINESS
14/07/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.
icon BUSINESS
29/05/2020
The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.
icon BUSINESS
22/01/2020
While global oil supplies in 2019 were vulnerable, the fluctuations have not affected long-term petrol prices, yet business plans for some in the market in 2020 remain complicated.