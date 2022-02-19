 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Hướng dẫn điều trị F0 tại nhà
#Tuyển nữ Việt Nam giành vé dự World Cup lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử
#Khởi tố vụ án liên quan đến ông Lê Tùng Vân và Tịnh Thất Bồng Lai
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 3 tuổi ở Hà Nội bị găm nhiều đinh vào đầu
#Học sinh các tỉnh thành trở lại trường học trực tiếp sau dịch Covid-19
#Người dân về quê đón xuân Nhâm Dần
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 8 tuổi tử vong vì bị "dì ghẻ" bạo hành

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng24/02/2022 00:10:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

petrol prices

tin tức về petrol prices mới nhất

Petrol prices reach historic peaks: which tools should be used?icon
BUSINESS8 giờ trước0

Petrol prices reach historic peaks: which tools should be used?

On February 21, petrol prices set a new record after the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance decided to increase the price of all kinds of petrol and oil.
 
Trade Ministry to inspect major fuel suppliers

Trade Ministry to inspect major fuel suppliers

icon19/02/20220
Fuel supply: retailers deny hoarding products for speculation purposes

Fuel supply: retailers deny hoarding products for speculation purposes

icon12/02/20220
Petrol price at historic peak, Government urged to cut environmental protection taxicon

Petrol price at historic peak, Government urged to cut environmental protection tax

FEATURE
27/10/2021
To force petrol prices down, the Government needs to cut the environmental protection tax rate, which is at the ceiling level.
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailersicon

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers

BUSINESS
14/07/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.
HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demandicon

HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand

BUSINESS
29/05/2020
The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.  
Business wary of 2020 oil projectionsicon

Business wary of 2020 oil projections

BUSINESS
22/01/2020
While global oil supplies in 2019 were vulnerable, the fluctuations have not affected long-term petrol prices, yet business plans for some in the market in 2020 remain complicated.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 