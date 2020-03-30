Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget
BUSINESS

Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.

 
PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store

BUSINESS
Oil & gas sector bears double effects from Covid-19, oil price plunges

BUSINESS
30/03/2020
Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

The Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of PetroVietnam on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC.

Oil and gas manufacturing affirms stuff in integration

BUSINESS
24/01/2020

The Government will establish a market for mechanic firms to develop, including facilitating the sector to seek for domestic and overseas markets for the country’s oil and gas engineering sector’s products.

Vietnam-Russia cooperation in oil and gas: great opportunities ahead

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

With the support of the two governments, Vietnam’s oil and gas industry is expected to continue developing strongly.

How wide will Vietnam open its petroleum distribution market?

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Experts believe that the opening of the petroleum distribution market at a certain level will help the market operate better.

PVN records revenue of $31.7b in 2019

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The Viet Nam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) earned revenue of more than VND736 trillion (US$31.7 billion) in 2019, marking a year-on-year increase of 17 per cent.

Cuối năm, DN lớn chuyển tỷ USD vào ngân sách nhà nước

Tài chính
06/01/2020

Sự chuyển mình của các doanh nghiệp Nhà nước lớn trong vài năm gần đây cũng như những chính sách thoái vốn đã tạo ra một dòng tiền lớn chảy vào ngân sách nhà nước

Japanese company buys stakes in Vietnamese gas firm

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

Saibu Gas of Japan reached an agreement to obtain a 21-percent stake in the PetroVietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution JSC (PVGD) – a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).

Vietnam holds 20% of Southeast Asia's oil exploration and production market

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Vietnam is forecast to add two more jack-up rigs, as demand for oil exploration and production continues to rise.

PetroVietnam makes $27b in January-October period

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Total revenue of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) reached VNĐ627.74 trillion (US$27 billion) in the first 10 months of this year, 10.4...

PetroVietnam tops list of most profitable firms

BUSINESS
08/11/2019

The Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper VietNamNet held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 6 to announce the Profit500 2019 list.

Vietnam approves US$1.56 billion power projects using ExxonMobil-exploited gas

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

State-run Vietnam Electricity (EVN) will be the investor of the projects which are expected to be kicked off in early 2021.

PetroVietnam becomes most profitable corporation in Vietnam

BUSINESS
27/09/2019

Reporting 50.6 trillion VND (2.17 billion USD) in before-tax profit in 2018, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has become the most profitable corporation in the country.

Fitch Ratings assigns PetroVietnam at 'BB' for first time

BUSINESS
17/09/2019

Fitch Ratings has assigned the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group's (PetroVietnam) first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a positive outlook.

PetroVietnam seeks resumption of suspended thermal power project

BUSINESS
26/07/2019

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is seeking permission to restart work on the Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant which was suspended following the arrest of related officials for wrongdoings.

Korea Eximbank opens 2 billion USD credit line to PetroVietnam

BUSINESS
25/06/2019

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) has said that it has agreed to open a 2 billion USD credit line to Vietnam’s PetroVietnam in a bid to help more Korean companies venture into the fast-growing economy.

Vietnam prepares for competitive electricity market by 2021

BUSINESS
19/06/2019

Not much work has been done to prepare for the opening of the competitive retail market, slated for 2021. Under the PM Decision released in October 2013, the competitive electricity market will take shape in a 3-stage roadmap.

Thermopower plants in coal mining area hungry for coal

BUSINESS
18/06/2019

Many thermopower and cement plants in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh do not have enough coal to operate.

 
 
