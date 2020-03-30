PetroVietnam
tin tức về PetroVietnam mới nhất
Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.
17/02/2020
The Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of PetroVietnam on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC.
24/01/2020
The Government will establish a market for mechanic firms to develop, including facilitating the sector to seek for domestic and overseas markets for the country’s oil and gas engineering sector’s products.
20/01/2020
With the support of the two governments, Vietnam’s oil and gas industry is expected to continue developing strongly.
10/01/2020
Experts believe that the opening of the petroleum distribution market at a certain level will help the market operate better.
08/01/2020
The Viet Nam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) earned revenue of more than VND736 trillion (US$31.7 billion) in 2019, marking a year-on-year increase of 17 per cent.
06/01/2020
Sự chuyển mình của các doanh nghiệp Nhà nước lớn trong vài năm gần đây cũng như những chính sách thoái vốn đã tạo ra một dòng tiền lớn chảy vào ngân sách nhà nước
26/12/2019
Saibu Gas of Japan reached an agreement to obtain a 21-percent stake in the PetroVietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution JSC (PVGD) – a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).
13/11/2019
Vietnam is forecast to add two more jack-up rigs, as demand for oil exploration and production continues to rise.
11/11/2019
Total revenue of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) reached VNĐ627.74 trillion (US$27 billion) in the first 10 months of this year, 10.4...
08/11/2019
The Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper VietNamNet held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 6 to announce the Profit500 2019 list.
05/11/2019
State-run Vietnam Electricity (EVN) will be the investor of the projects which are expected to be kicked off in early 2021.
27/09/2019
Reporting 50.6 trillion VND (2.17 billion USD) in before-tax profit in 2018, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has become the most profitable corporation in the country.
17/09/2019
Fitch Ratings has assigned the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group's (PetroVietnam) first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a positive outlook.
26/07/2019
The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is seeking permission to restart work on the Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant which was suspended following the arrest of related officials for wrongdoings.
25/06/2019
The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) has said that it has agreed to open a 2 billion USD credit line to Vietnam’s PetroVietnam in a bid to help more Korean companies venture into the fast-growing economy.
19/06/2019
Not much work has been done to prepare for the opening of the competitive retail market, slated for 2021. Under the PM Decision released in October 2013, the competitive electricity market will take shape in a 3-stage roadmap.
18/06/2019
Many thermopower and cement plants in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh do not have enough coal to operate.