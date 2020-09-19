Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Pham Binh Minh

tin tức về Pham Binh Minh mới nhất

Vietnam a responsible UN membericon
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

Vietnam a responsible UN member

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

 
RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN

RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN

icon19/09/20200
ASEAN resolves disputes in East Sea by international law

ASEAN resolves disputes in East Sea by international law

icon11/09/20200
Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meetingicon

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting

POLITICS
05/09/2020

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19icon

PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19

POLITICS
26/06/2020

The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate changeicon

Vietnam joins global efforts to respond to climate change

POLITICS
25/06/2020

Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. 

Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summiticon

Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
17/05/2020

The ASEAN 2020 National Committee convened its fifth meeting in Hanoi on May 15, focusing on preparations for the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit.

Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War IIicon

Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II

POLITICS
09/05/2020

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on May 8 attended the United Nations Security Council’s high-level video meeting

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FMicon

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FM

POLITICS
29/02/2020

At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Elevate VN's profile, fostering ties with all countries high on 2020 agenda: foreign ministericon

Elevate VN's profile, fostering ties with all countries high on 2020 agenda: foreign minister

POLITICS
29/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Vietnam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.

RCEP expected to be signed in Vietnam this yearicon

RCEP expected to be signed in Vietnam this year

POLITICS
18/01/2020

Countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have begun a legal review aimed at signing the trade pact this year in Vietnam, said Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Diplomatic representatives hosted by Deputy PM at New Year banqueticon

Diplomatic representatives hosted by Deputy PM at New Year banquet

PHOTOS
16/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh took on the role of host during a New Year banquet held in Hanoi on January 14, with foreign ministry officials and representatives from foreign embassies in Vietnam taking part in the event.

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nangicon

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.

Vietnam’s diplomacy achievements in 2019icon

Vietnam’s diplomacy achievements in 2019

POLITICS
02/01/2020

While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Diplomacy 2019: Vietnam’s growing political statusicon

Diplomacy 2019: Vietnam’s growing political status

POLITICS
29/12/2019

2019 marked several significant events in Vietnam’s diplomacy. The country's achievements in external relations boosted its growing international status.

Vietnam, Indonesia commit to close coordination as UNSC non-permanent membersicon

Vietnam, Indonesia commit to close coordination as UNSC non-permanent members

POLITICS
24/12/2019

Vietnam and Indonesia have agreed to continue close coordination as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperationicon

Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperation

POLITICS
17/12/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help ASEM enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.

Vietnam, EU boost comprehensive cooperationicon

Vietnam, EU boost comprehensive cooperation

POLITICS
16/12/2019

Vietnam always treasures relations with the European Union (EU), and is willing to discuss with the bloc issues of mutual concern, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on December 15.

Vietnamese Deputy PM meets US President’s Special Envoy on ASEAN 35 sidelinesicon

Vietnamese Deputy PM meets US President’s Special Envoy on ASEAN 35 sidelines

POLITICS
04/11/2019

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh met the US President’s Special Envoy Robert O’Brien in Bangkok on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit.

Developments in East Sea, impact of trade war on VN National Assembly agendaicon

Developments in East Sea, impact of trade war on VN National Assembly agenda

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
28/10/2019

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh today delivered a report on developments in the East Sea and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war at the National Assembly’s ongoing eighth sitting.

 
 
