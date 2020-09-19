Pham Binh Minh
tin tức về Pham Binh Minh mới nhất
icon
Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.
icon POLITICS
05/09/2020
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
icon POLITICS
26/06/2020
The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.
icon POLITICS
25/06/2020
Vietnam supports and joins global efforts to respond to climate change and address its security implications, particularly in its current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
icon POLITICS
17/05/2020
The ASEAN 2020 National Committee convened its fifth meeting in Hanoi on May 15, focusing on preparations for the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit.
icon POLITICS
09/05/2020
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on May 8 attended the United Nations Security Council’s high-level video meeting
icon POLITICS
29/02/2020
At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
icon POLITICS
29/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Vietnam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.
icon POLITICS
18/01/2020
Countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have begun a legal review aimed at signing the trade pact this year in Vietnam, said Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
icon PHOTOS
16/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh took on the role of host during a New Year banquet held in Hanoi on January 14, with foreign ministry officials and representatives from foreign embassies in Vietnam taking part in the event.
icon POLITICS
10/01/2020
Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.
icon POLITICS
02/01/2020
While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.
icon POLITICS
29/12/2019
2019 marked several significant events in Vietnam’s diplomacy. The country's achievements in external relations boosted its growing international status.
icon POLITICS
24/12/2019
Vietnam and Indonesia have agreed to continue close coordination as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.
icon POLITICS
17/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help ASEM enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.
icon POLITICS
16/12/2019
Vietnam always treasures relations with the European Union (EU), and is willing to discuss with the bloc issues of mutual concern, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on December 15.
icon POLITICS
04/11/2019
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh met the US President’s Special Envoy Robert O’Brien in Bangkok on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
28/10/2019
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh today delivered a report on developments in the East Sea and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war at the National Assembly’s ongoing eighth sitting.