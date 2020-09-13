Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
pham nhat vuong

tin tức về pham nhat vuong mới nhất

Vingroup rejects rumour about selling stake in Vinmec and Vinschoolicon
BUSINESS13/09/20200

Vingroup rejects rumour about selling stake in Vinmec and Vinschool

Vingroup rejects rumour about selling its stake in Vinmec and Vinschool, reiterating that these two systems play a crucial role in the group’s ecosystem.

 
Businesses race against the clock to issue bonds
icon11/09/20200

Businesses race against the clock to issue bonds

icon11/09/20200
Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
icon25/08/20200

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network

icon25/08/20200
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?icon

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?

BUSINESS
08/06/2020

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?icon

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?

BUSINESS
30/04/2020

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiativeicon

How to run the economy safely during Covid-19: HCM City’s initiative

BUSINESS
17/04/2020

Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires listicon

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list

BUSINESS
26/03/2020

The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

How much is needed to be listed among the top stock billionaires in Vietnam?icon

How much is needed to be listed among the top stock billionaires in Vietnam?

BUSINESS
22/02/2020

In 2009, when the VN Index soared from 324 points to the year's peak of 630 points, the richest stock billionaire had total assets worth over VND9 trillion. 

2019: bumper year for Vietnamese billionairesicon

2019: bumper year for Vietnamese billionaires

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Billionaires made big money in the Year of the Pig.

Businessmen play big, lose bigicon

Businessmen play big, lose big

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

President of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group Doan Nguyen Duc decided to spend VND240 billion to buy back HAGL bonds, while the owner of Yeah 1 lost VND2.2 trillion in 2019.

2019: eventful year for Vietnamese billionairesicon

2019: eventful year for Vietnamese billionaires

BUSINESS
09/01/2020

Thaco’s president spent big money to rescue Hoang Anh Gia Lai, while Vingroup’s president transferred the retail division to Masan to gather strength on automobiles and technology.

2019: Pham Nhat Vuong is richest Vietnamese billionaireicon

2019: Pham Nhat Vuong is richest Vietnamese billionaire

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

Pham Nhat Vuong, president of Vingroup, and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet Air and vice president of Hdbank, top the 2019 list of Vietnamese stock billionaires.

Two Vietnamese billionaires lose out on first day of 2020icon

Two Vietnamese billionaires lose out on first day of 2020

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

Two of the five richest people in Vietnam had a poor start to the new year as they saw their net asset worth decrease.

AVG ex-chairman Pham Nhat Vu entitled to leniencyicon

AVG ex-chairman Pham Nhat Vu entitled to leniency

SOCIETY
24/10/2019

Pham Nhat Vu, former chairman of private pay TV firm Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), will not have to bear all liability for MobiFone’s losses in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

The wealth of the top 10 richest Vietnamese billionaires fluctuates year by yearicon

The wealth of the top 10 richest Vietnamese billionaires fluctuates year by year

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

While August, or the seventh month of the lunar year, brought good luck to many stock billionaires, September proved to be an unlucky month for them.

Vinpearl Air, Vietravel Airlines get nod from watchdog agencyicon

Vinpearl Air, Vietravel Airlines get nod from watchdog agency

BUSINESS
27/09/2019

In a proposal to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to establish an air carrier, Vinpearl Air owned by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong said it wants to choose Noi Bai as the base airport.

How rich are Vietnamese dollar billionaires?icon

How rich are Vietnamese dollar billionaires?

BUSINESS
19/08/2019

As the richest Vietnamese person with total assets worth $8.1 billion, Pham Nhat Vuong only ranks ninth among the wealthiest billionaires in Southeast Asia, according to Forbes.

‘Sell-and-leave undercurrent’ concerns Vietnamese billionairesicon

‘Sell-and-leave undercurrent’ concerns Vietnamese billionaires

BUSINESS
24/04/2019

Many big foreign investors are stepping up the sale of shares of leading enterprises in their business fields, raising concern about the departure of foreign capital.

VinFast automobile factory to become operational in Juneicon

VinFast automobile factory to become operational in June

BUSINESS
16/04/2019

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced on Tuesday that the firm will officially put its automobile manufacturing factory into operation in June this year, three months earlier than scheduled.

 
 
