Vingroup rejects rumour about selling its stake in Vinmec and Vinschool, reiterating that these two systems play a crucial role in the group’s ecosystem.
08/06/2020
Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.
30/04/2020
One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.
17/04/2020
Experts have applauded the measured taken by HCM City authorities on risk assessment and management, believing that this is the first important step to run the economy safely.
26/03/2020
The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.
22/02/2020
In 2009, when the VN Index soared from 324 points to the year's peak of 630 points, the richest stock billionaire had total assets worth over VND9 trillion.
04/02/2020
Billionaires made big money in the Year of the Pig.
19/01/2020
President of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group Doan Nguyen Duc decided to spend VND240 billion to buy back HAGL bonds, while the owner of Yeah 1 lost VND2.2 trillion in 2019.
09/01/2020
Thaco’s president spent big money to rescue Hoang Anh Gia Lai, while Vingroup’s president transferred the retail division to Masan to gather strength on automobiles and technology.
05/01/2020
Pham Nhat Vuong, president of Vingroup, and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet Air and vice president of Hdbank, top the 2019 list of Vietnamese stock billionaires.
02/01/2020
Two of the five richest people in Vietnam had a poor start to the new year as they saw their net asset worth decrease.
24/10/2019
Pham Nhat Vu, former chairman of private pay TV firm Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), will not have to bear all liability for MobiFone’s losses in the MobiFone-AVG deal.
19/10/2019
While August, or the seventh month of the lunar year, brought good luck to many stock billionaires, September proved to be an unlucky month for them.
27/09/2019
In a proposal to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to establish an air carrier, Vinpearl Air owned by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong said it wants to choose Noi Bai as the base airport.
19/08/2019
As the richest Vietnamese person with total assets worth $8.1 billion, Pham Nhat Vuong only ranks ninth among the wealthiest billionaires in Southeast Asia, according to Forbes.
24/04/2019
Many big foreign investors are stepping up the sale of shares of leading enterprises in their business fields, raising concern about the departure of foreign capital.
16/04/2019
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced on Tuesday that the firm will officially put its automobile manufacturing factory into operation in June this year, three months earlier than scheduled.