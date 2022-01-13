photo awards
tin tức về photo awards mới nhất
The photo “Afternoon on the Cat Ba Bay” by Vu Manh Cuong has won the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) gold medal at the international photo contest RGB 2021.
28/10/2021
Spanish photographer Felipe Souto's panoramic photo of Vietnam’s terraced fields has been honored at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2021.
30/09/2021
The photo “Bamboo basket seller” by Vietnamese photographer Ly Hoang Long was placed on the top list of the “Travels” photo competition held by All About Photo (AAP) Magazine. The photo was taken in Tat Vien village just outside Hanoi.
23/05/2021
A photograph depicting an aerial scene of fishermen casting their nets on the sea taken by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Phuoc Hoai has been won the Merit Award at the All About Photo Awards 2021.
19/02/2021
Female Vietnamese photographer Khanh Phan has won two prizes, including a gold, at the 2020 Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA).
30/10/2020
A photograph featuring Phu My bridge, the highest bridge in Ho Chi Minh City, has been listed among the Top 50 in the Built Environment / Architecture category of the Open Award’s at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2020.