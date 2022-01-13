 
photo awards

tin tức về photo awards mới nhất

Vietnamese photographer wins gold at int’l photo contest RGB 2021icon
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL13/01/20220

Vietnamese photographer wins gold at int’l photo contest RGB 2021

The photo “Afternoon on the Cat Ba Bay” by Vu Manh Cuong has won the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) gold medal at the international photo contest RGB 2021.
 
First local photographer judges World Press Photo Contest

First local photographer judges World Press Photo Contest

icon08/01/20220
Vietnam's photos win international awards in 2021

Vietnam's photos win international awards in 2021

icon21/12/20210
Photo of Vietnam's terraced fields among best entries in int’l competitionicon

Photo of Vietnam's terraced fields among best entries in int’l competition

TRAVEL
28/10/2021
Spanish photographer Felipe Souto's panoramic photo of Vietnam’s terraced fields has been honored at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2021.
Vietnam photo on list of best travel photos nominated by AAP Magazineicon

Vietnam photo on list of best travel photos nominated by AAP Magazine

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
30/09/2021
The photo “Bamboo basket seller” by Vietnamese photographer Ly Hoang Long was placed on the top list of the “Travels” photo competition held by All About Photo (AAP) Magazine. The photo was taken in Tat Vien village just outside Hanoi.
All About Photo Awards honours Vietnamese photographericon

All About Photo Awards honours Vietnamese photographer

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
23/05/2021
A photograph depicting an aerial scene of fishermen casting their nets on the sea taken by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Phuoc Hoai has been won the Merit Award at the All About Photo Awards 2021.
Vietnamese photographer wins gold at international awardsicon

Vietnamese photographer wins gold at international awards

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
19/02/2021
Female Vietnamese photographer Khanh Phan has won two prizes, including a gold, at the 2020 Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA).
Local photographer honoured at EPSON Int’l Pano Awardsicon

Local photographer honoured at EPSON Int’l Pano Awards

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
30/10/2020
A photograph featuring Phu My bridge, the highest bridge in Ho Chi Minh City, has been listed among the Top 50 in the Built Environment / Architecture category of the Open Award’s at the EPSON International Pano Awards 2020.
 
 
