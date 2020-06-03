Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS03/06/2020

Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards

The eighth Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards is accepting entries from both amateur and professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad from June 1 to the end of August.

 
“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched

“Impressive Vietnam amid COVID-19 fears” photo contest launched

28/05/2020
Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea

Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea

03/05/2020
Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/04/2020

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

Photographers to compete at regional contest

Photographers to compete at regional contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/03/2020

Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.

Vietnam Now: Tourism campaign launched with photo contest

Vietnam Now: Tourism campaign launched with photo contest

TRAVEL
17/10/2019

A photo contest has kicked off to start the #VietnamNOW campaign as part of the country’s inbound marketing strategy.

Vietnam launches tourism promotion on Facebook

Vietnam launches tourism promotion on Facebook

TRAVEL
15/10/2019

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) recently launched a photo contest called #VietnamNOW on Facebook to promote Vietnam’s tourism to the world.

Vietnamese photographer wins AGORA Images Beauty 2019

Vietnamese photographer wins AGORA Images Beauty 2019

PHOTOS
04/07/2019

Vietnamese photographer Le Van Vinh of Pleiku in Gia Lai province has been awarded the first prize at AGORA Images Beauty 2019.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
