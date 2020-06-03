photo contest
tin tức về photo contest mới nhất
icon
The eighth Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards is accepting entries from both amateur and professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad from June 1 to the end of August.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/04/2020
An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/03/2020
Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.
icon TRAVEL
17/10/2019
A photo contest has kicked off to start the #VietnamNOW campaign as part of the country’s inbound marketing strategy.
icon TRAVEL
15/10/2019
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) recently launched a photo contest called #VietnamNOW on Facebook to promote Vietnam’s tourism to the world.
icon PHOTOS
04/07/2019
Vietnamese photographer Le Van Vinh of Pleiku in Gia Lai province has been awarded the first prize at AGORA Images Beauty 2019.