photo exhibition

tin tức về photo exhibition mới nhất

Exhibition features photographs of Hanoi half a century agoicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS5 giờ trước0

Exhibition features photographs of Hanoi half a century ago

A photo exhibition in Hanoi aims to bring visitors back in time over half of a century to see the city and its people in a memorable period of history.

 
Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer

Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer

icon05/10/20200
Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer

Photo exhibition features career of veteran cải lương performer

icon26/09/20200
Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and peopleicon

Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/09/2020

A collection of over 200 photos selected from among 10,000 artworks by 1,248 artists from ASEAN member states have gone on display at an exhibition underway in Hanoi.

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoiicon

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/08/2020

Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemicicon

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic

SOCIETY
27/06/2020

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russiaicon

Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russia

VIETNAM & WORLD
29/02/2020

A photo exhibition, themed “Vietnam: Country and People”, has been held at the Primorye State Art Gallery in Vladivostok, Russia, from February 27 to March 1.

Palestinian cuisine, culture introduced in Hanoiicon

Palestinian cuisine, culture introduced in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019

Signature dishes, photos and paintings of Palestine have been introduced to Vietnamese people and the international community to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29).

Exhibition portrays President Ho Chi Minh through international archivesicon

Exhibition portrays President Ho Chi Minh through international archives

VIDEO
29/08/2019

Some of France’s Archives National d’Outre Mer (National Archives Overseas) most valuable documents about late President Ho Chi Minh are being displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Photo exhibition features HCM City’s developmenticon

Photo exhibition features HCM City’s development

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/07/2019

HCM City and its history and development are featured in a photo exhibition at the HCM City Photographers Association.

Photos depict traditional beauty of Hanoi, Hue and HCM Cityicon

Photos depict traditional beauty of Hanoi, Hue and HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/06/2019

A photography exhibition called Traditional Beauty displays about 100 photos by artists from Hanoi, Hue and HCM City.

 
 
