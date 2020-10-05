photo exhibition
tin tức về photo exhibition mới nhất
icon
A photo exhibition in Hanoi aims to bring visitors back in time over half of a century to see the city and its people in a memorable period of history.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/09/2020
A collection of over 200 photos selected from among 10,000 artworks by 1,248 artists from ASEAN member states have gone on display at an exhibition underway in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/08/2020
Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.
icon SOCIETY
27/06/2020
As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
29/02/2020
A photo exhibition, themed “Vietnam: Country and People”, has been held at the Primorye State Art Gallery in Vladivostok, Russia, from February 27 to March 1.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019
Signature dishes, photos and paintings of Palestine have been introduced to Vietnamese people and the international community to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29).
icon VIDEO
29/08/2019
Some of France’s Archives National d’Outre Mer (National Archives Overseas) most valuable documents about late President Ho Chi Minh are being displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/07/2019
HCM City and its history and development are featured in a photo exhibition at the HCM City Photographers Association.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/06/2019
A photography exhibition called Traditional Beauty displays about 100 photos by artists from Hanoi, Hue and HCM City.