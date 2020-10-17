Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS17/10/20200

Photos depicting amputees win UN contest

A touching photo featuring a man who has had his leg amputated playing football with his son has won the UN75 photo contest “The Future I Want” organised by the UN in Vietnam.

 
Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest

icon16/10/20200
Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer

icon04/10/20200
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/07/2020

An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

New photo contest launched to promote Vietnamese tourism

TRAVEL
10/07/2020

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids

VIDEO
14/05/2020

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/05/2020

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/04/2020

A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.

Photographers to compete at regional contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/03/2020

Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.

Four coffee shops with enchanting view for photography lovers in Hanoi

TRAVEL
10/01/2020

These coffee shops provide not only favorable locations for lensmen but also good snacks and dishes with affordable prices.

Rendezvous of international artworks

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

Artworks in various styles and materials created by international and Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at the Exhibition Centre of Fine Arts and Photography, 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi.

 
 
