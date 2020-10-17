photography
tin tức về photography mới nhất
icon
A touching photo featuring a man who has had his leg amputated playing football with his son has won the UN75 photo contest “The Future I Want” organised by the UN in Vietnam.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/07/2020
An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.
icon TRAVEL
10/07/2020
A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.
icon VIDEO
14/05/2020
Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/05/2020
Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/04/2020
A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/03/2020
Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.
icon TRAVEL
10/01/2020
These coffee shops provide not only favorable locations for lensmen but also good snacks and dishes with affordable prices.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019
Artworks in various styles and materials created by international and Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition that is being held at the Exhibition Centre of Fine Arts and Photography, 29 Hang Bai Street, Hanoi.