Hanoi man preserves lotus tea makingicon
TRAVEL26/06/20200

Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making

A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.

 
Village well in Vietnamese people's life

Village well in Vietnamese people's life

icon17/06/20200
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

icon06/06/20200
Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kidsicon

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids

VIDEO
14/05/2020

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

Memories of Sweden and Vietnam capturedicon

Memories of Sweden and Vietnam captured

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/01/2020

An exhibition of 20 photos by Swedish and Vietnamese amateur photographers was held at the residence of the Swedish ambassador to Vietnam on Sunday.

Photographer shows love for Hanoiicon

Photographer shows love for Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020

The old roofs, street corners, vendors and remarkable architecture are the soul of Hanoi, according to photographer Nguyen Viet Thanh, who is showcasing 30 photos of the capital in an exhibition.

L’Espace to show sketches and photos by French artisticon

L’Espace to show sketches and photos by French artist

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/12/2019

L’Espace will introduce sketches and photos about Hanoi by Jean-Charles Sarrazin at an exhibition that will open to the public from January 14 to 18.

 
 
