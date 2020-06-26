photos
A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.
VIDEO
14/05/2020
Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/01/2020
An exhibition of 20 photos by Swedish and Vietnamese amateur photographers was held at the residence of the Swedish ambassador to Vietnam on Sunday.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020
The old roofs, street corners, vendors and remarkable architecture are the soul of Hanoi, according to photographer Nguyen Viet Thanh, who is showcasing 30 photos of the capital in an exhibition.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/12/2019
L’Espace will introduce sketches and photos about Hanoi by Jean-Charles Sarrazin at an exhibition that will open to the public from January 14 to 18.