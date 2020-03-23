Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Phu Quoc Island

tin tức về Phu Quoc Island mới nhất

CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asiaicon
CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

 
Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears

More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19

Itaca offers flavours of the Med in Vietnamicon

Itaca offers flavours of the Med in Vietnam

Phu Quoc Island has changed massively over the past seven years, just ask Xavi Pi, one of the three co-founders of Itaca Restaurant & Lounge.

Epizode offers a party with a conscienceicon

Epizode offers a party with a conscience

People go out dancing for all sorts of reasons, but probably the single biggest draw to the tiles is a chance to escape.

Epizode offers more than a world-class partyicon

Epizode offers more than a world-class party

Epizode returns to Vietnam in just a few weeks, bringing 11 straight days of world-class dance music to the beaches of Phu Quoc Island.

Jeju Air launches direct route to Phu Quoc Islandicon

Jeju Air launches direct route to Phu Quoc Island

Jeju Air, the biggest low-cost carrier of the Republic of Korea (RoK), announced on November 22 that it has opened direct routes to Phu Quoc Island of Vietnam and Bohol Island of the Philippines.

Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival announces final lineup, showcasesicon

Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival announces final lineup, showcases

The full lineup for Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival has been released, and ravers are in for a treat.

Boat services to Phu Quoc suspended due to strong windsicon

Boat services to Phu Quoc suspended due to strong winds

Highspeed boats to and from Phu Quoc Island will be suspended again due to strong wind and waves after resuming operation for only three days.

Hasty planning plunges tourism spots under watericon

Hasty planning plunges tourism spots under water

It may be unusual for hilly areas and islands surrounded by ocean to grapple with flooding, but historic floods last week in Phu Quoc Island and Da Lat, sent local people and tourists into a nightmare scenario.

Kien Giang gets nod to delay special economic zone plansicon

Kien Giang gets nod to delay special economic zone plans

The Ministry of Construction has green-lighted Kien Giang province’s proposal to suspend the master plan to develop Phu Quoc Island into a special administrative-economic zone (SEZ).

Flooding on Phu Quoc mainly results from old drainage systemicon

Flooding on Phu Quoc mainly results from old drainage system

Hit by unprecedented rainfall, Phu Quoc Island off the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has faced heavy floods over the past few days because of the island's old drainage system.

Phu Quoc needs permanent solution after historic floodsicon

Phu Quoc needs permanent solution after historic floods

Authorities in Phu Quoc said the island must find a permanent solution to its flooding problem after it experienced the worst flooding in its history this month.

Southern Vietnam hit by typhoon, brace for more bad weathericon

Southern Vietnam hit by typhoon, brace for more bad weather

Southern localities affected by typhoon Wipha, have taken drastic measures to ensure the safety of people living in high risk areas.

Thousands of houses in Phu Quoc Island submergedicon

Thousands of houses in Phu Quoc Island submerged

Thousands of houses in Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang have been flooded following torrential rains and high sea levels over recent days.

CNN Travel introduces best things to do in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Islandicon

CNN Travel introduces best things to do in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island

Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang has emerged as a top destination in recent years, and CNN Travel has published a list of the best things to do in the island, in case you have not known.

Da Nang tops Vietnamese tourists’ popular destinations in 2019 summericon

Da Nang tops Vietnamese tourists’ popular destinations in 2019 summer

The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.

Vietnam's largest island Phu Quoc struggles to search for new dumping siteicon

Vietnam's largest island Phu Quoc struggles to search for new dumping site

Authorities in Phu Quoc Island are finding new dumping sites for the increasing amount of waste produced.

 
 
