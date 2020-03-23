Phu Quoc Island
tin tức về Phu Quoc Island mới nhất
Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).
23/01/2020
Phu Quoc Island has changed massively over the past seven years, just ask Xavi Pi, one of the three co-founders of Itaca Restaurant & Lounge.
31/12/2019
People go out dancing for all sorts of reasons, but probably the single biggest draw to the tiles is a chance to escape.
25/11/2019
Epizode returns to Vietnam in just a few weeks, bringing 11 straight days of world-class dance music to the beaches of Phu Quoc Island.
24/11/2019
Jeju Air, the biggest low-cost carrier of the Republic of Korea (RoK), announced on November 22 that it has opened direct routes to Phu Quoc Island of Vietnam and Bohol Island of the Philippines.
23/11/2019
06/11/2019
The full lineup for Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival has been released, and ravers are in for a treat.
03/09/2019
Highspeed boats to and from Phu Quoc Island will be suspended again due to strong wind and waves after resuming operation for only three days.
20/08/2019
It may be unusual for hilly areas and islands surrounded by ocean to grapple with flooding, but historic floods last week in Phu Quoc Island and Da Lat, sent local people and tourists into a nightmare scenario.
18/08/2019
The Ministry of Construction has green-lighted Kien Giang province’s proposal to suspend the master plan to develop Phu Quoc Island into a special administrative-economic zone (SEZ).
16/08/2019
Hit by unprecedented rainfall, Phu Quoc Island off the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has faced heavy floods over the past few days because of the island's old drainage system.
13/08/2019
Authorities in Phu Quoc said the island must find a permanent solution to its flooding problem after it experienced the worst flooding in its history this month.
10/08/2019
Southern localities affected by typhoon Wipha, have taken drastic measures to ensure the safety of people living in high risk areas.
09/08/2019
Thousands of houses in Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang have been flooded following torrential rains and high sea levels over recent days.
09/07/2019
Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang has emerged as a top destination in recent years, and CNN Travel has published a list of the best things to do in the island, in case you have not known.
08/07/2019
04/07/2019
The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.
14/06/2019
Authorities in Phu Quoc Island are finding new dumping sites for the increasing amount of waste produced.