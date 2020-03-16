Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Phu Quoc

tin tức về Phu Quoc mới nhất

More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spreadicon
TRAVEL16/03/20200

More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread

All tourist sites in the central province of Quang Tri will be temporarily closed to visitors from March 18 as part of the local effort to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

 
icon16/03/20200
icon15/03/20200
Hon Xuong island offers same beauty as Maldives

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.

300-year-old temple on Phu Quoc protects fishermen

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/01/2020

The 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island is a place for fishermen to pray for a smooth voyage.

Vietnam Airlines to serve almost 600 flights per day during Tet holiday

TRAVEL
08/01/2020

Vietnam Airlines has announced that service units have finalised the preparations of resources with relevant units in order to provide the best service possible to customers throughout the hectic period around the Lunar New Year.

Russian tourists to charter flights to Phu Quoc

TRAVEL
19/12/2019

After a five-year suspension of chartered flights due to the economic crisis in Russia, Pegas Touristik is planning to resume these flights, bringing Russian tourists to Phu Quoc Island from October 2020.

Vietnam allows 10-year residence for investors in coastal special economic zones

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Phu Quoc is the only coastal economic zone that is applicable to the law.

Epizode pre-party in Hanoi this weekend

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/11/2019

Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival kicks off in less than a month, and Hanoi is getting a taste of the action.

Phu Quoc greets Italian cruise ship with over 2,000 tourists

TRAVEL
23/11/2019

Carrying more than 2,000 foreign visitors and crew members on board, Italian cruise ship AIDAbella was greeted upon arrival at Duong Dong port in Phu Quoc district in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 22, according to local authorities.

Vietnam sets up unit to manage Van Don economic zone after failed SEZ draft law

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

Van Don district was among the country’s would-be three special economic zones (SEZs) in a controversial draft law on SEZs that was withdrawn last year.

Phu Quoc faces serious staff shortage in tourism industry

TRAVEL
20/11/2019

The robust growth of hotels and resorts on Phu Quoc Island in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Kien Giang has resulted in a shortage of workers in the tourism industry.

Phu Quoc authorities consider solutions to prevent floods

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/10/2019

Phu Quoc authorities are considering radical solutions to fight against floods after the island incurred the biggest flood in its history last August.

Bun ken, a speciality of Phu Quoc Island

TRAVEL
23/10/2019

Phu Quoc Island is not only famed in Vietnam for its heart-rending beauty but also its cuisine, ranging from fish sauce and herring salad to bún kèn (traditional noodle soup), which has been eaten on the island for hundreds of years.

Corona Casino reports $13.04 million gross profit in six months

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Corona Casino – the first casino in Vietnam where Vietnamese people are permitted to gamble – has reported a gross profit of $13.04 million and pre-tax profit of $4.7 million after six months of operation.

Overloaded infrastructure causes flooding on Phu Quoc

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/09/2019

Phu Quoc district authorities say the hot development on the island has put pressure on the water drainage system, causing severe flooding in mid-August.

Kien Giang wants to turn Phu Quoc into an island city

SOCIETY
21/08/2019

The authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have asked for the government's approval for the setup of Phu Quoc City and Tho Chau Island District.

Are floods in Da Lat, Phu Quoc caused by hot tourism development?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2019

Da Lat and Phu Quoc, tourism paradises of Vietnam, have experienced historic floods, even though Da Lat is located on a plateau and Phu Quoc is an island.

Phu Quoc airport re-opened following closure due to floods

SOCIETY
10/08/2019

Phu Quoc International Airport in the southern province of Kien Giang has been re-opened after being closed for many hours on Friday due to severe inundation.

Proposal to legalise 30-day visa exemption for foreigners entering Phu Quoc Island

TRAVEL
06/08/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed to officially legalise visa exemptions for visitors to Phu Quoc Island.

 
 
