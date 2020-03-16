Phu Quoc
tin tức về Phu Quoc mới nhất
icon
All tourist sites in the central province of Quang Tri will be temporarily closed to visitors from March 18 as part of the local effort to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.
icon TRAVEL
29/01/2020
The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/01/2020
The 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island is a place for fishermen to pray for a smooth voyage.
icon TRAVEL
08/01/2020
Vietnam Airlines has announced that service units have finalised the preparations of resources with relevant units in order to provide the best service possible to customers throughout the hectic period around the Lunar New Year.
icon TRAVEL
19/12/2019
After a five-year suspension of chartered flights due to the economic crisis in Russia, Pegas Touristik is planning to resume these flights, bringing Russian tourists to Phu Quoc Island from October 2020.
icon BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Phu Quoc is the only coastal economic zone that is applicable to the law.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/11/2019
Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival kicks off in less than a month, and Hanoi is getting a taste of the action.
icon TRAVEL
23/11/2019
Carrying more than 2,000 foreign visitors and crew members on board, Italian cruise ship AIDAbella was greeted upon arrival at Duong Dong port in Phu Quoc district in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 22, according to local authorities.
icon BUSINESS
22/11/2019
Van Don district was among the country’s would-be three special economic zones (SEZs) in a controversial draft law on SEZs that was withdrawn last year.
icon TRAVEL
20/11/2019
The robust growth of hotels and resorts on Phu Quoc Island in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta Province of Kien Giang has resulted in a shortage of workers in the tourism industry.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/10/2019
Phu Quoc authorities are considering radical solutions to fight against floods after the island incurred the biggest flood in its history last August.
icon TRAVEL
23/10/2019
Phu Quoc Island is not only famed in Vietnam for its heart-rending beauty but also its cuisine, ranging from fish sauce and herring salad to bún kèn (traditional noodle soup), which has been eaten on the island for hundreds of years.
icon BUSINESS
04/10/2019
Corona Casino – the first casino in Vietnam where Vietnamese people are permitted to gamble – has reported a gross profit of $13.04 million and pre-tax profit of $4.7 million after six months of operation.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/09/2019
Phu Quoc district authorities say the hot development on the island has put pressure on the water drainage system, causing severe flooding in mid-August.
icon SOCIETY
21/08/2019
The authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have asked for the government's approval for the setup of Phu Quoc City and Tho Chau Island District.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2019
Da Lat and Phu Quoc, tourism paradises of Vietnam, have experienced historic floods, even though Da Lat is located on a plateau and Phu Quoc is an island.
icon SOCIETY
10/08/2019
Phu Quoc International Airport in the southern province of Kien Giang has been re-opened after being closed for many hours on Friday due to severe inundation.
icon TRAVEL
06/08/2019
The Ministry of Public Security has proposed to officially legalise visa exemptions for visitors to Phu Quoc Island.