The Hung Kings Festival this year will only include ceremonial activities and exclude any festivities, according to the vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung.
SOCIETY
26/02/2020
A drainage system that cost VND258 billion (US$11.1 million) has been in operation for only 72 hours since it was built in Phu Tho Province in 2016.
SOCIETY
17/02/2020
The Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of PetroVietnam on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020
A progrmme commemorating the anniversary of Hung Kings passing, the national ancestors, and Hung Kings Temple Festival will be held from March 24 to April 2 at a national level.
SOCIETY
30/01/2020
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh launched a tree-planting festival at the Hung Kings special national historical relic site in the northern midland province of Phu Tho on January 30 or the sixth day of the first lunar month.
PHOTOS
15/01/2020
Ahead of the annual Kitchen Gods Day, which falls on the 23rd day of the final month of the Lunar New Year, residents of Thuy Tram red carp farming village, Phu Tho province have been busy catching fish.
SOCIETY
12/01/2020
Nguyen Thi Sau, 54, has lived with a deformed face and burn marks for nearly five decades.
TRAVEL
04/01/2020
We were lucky enough to have a chance to visit Long Coc in the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho, which is considered one of the most beautiful tea plantations in the country.
PHOTOS
30/12/2019
Located in Tan Son district in the northern province of Phu Tho, the Long Coc tea hills are regarded as one of the nation’s most beautiful tea hills.
PHOTOS
20/07/2019
Xoan singing, a traditional ritual art form, is believed to date back to the time of the Hung kings (2890 BC to 250 BC) in the ancestral land of Phu Tho.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/07/2019
The Vietnam Tourism Association and its chapters in the northern mountainous provinces of Phu Tho, Hoa Binh and Son La provinces are scheduled to launch an anti-plastic-waste action programme from July 15 to 17.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/04/2019
Xoan singing of Phu Tho province was recognized by UNESCO as a World Intangible Cultural Heritage in late 2017.
PHOTOS
14/04/2019
Millions of people have been rushing to attend Hung Kings Festival in the northern province of Phu Tho.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/04/2019
In Vietnam, the janitor of a pagoda (or temple) is usually an elderly person respected by the local community, who is selected by the community to do the work for many years.
PHOTOS
12/04/2019
Thousands gathered in the northern province of Viet Tri on April 12 for a grand procession to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/04/2019
Ceremonies to commemorate the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, namely Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co, were held at their designated temples on Sim and Van mountains within the Hung Kings Relic Site in Phu Tho on April 10.