Phu Tho

tin tức về Phu Tho mới nhất

Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19

The Hung Kings Festival this year will only include ceremonial activities and exclude any festivities, according to the vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung.

 
Information ministry's former chief inspector sentenced to 34 months in non-custodial rehabilitation

Information ministry's former chief inspector sentenced to 34 months in non-custodial rehabilitation

icon15/03/20200
Hung Kings’ Temple festival cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

Hung Kings’ Temple festival cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

icon04/03/20200
Water drainage system becomes useless after completing constructionicon

Water drainage system becomes useless after completing construction

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

A drainage system that cost VND258 billion (US$11.1 million) has been in operation for only 72 hours since it was built in Phu Tho Province in 2016.

Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol caseicon

Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

The Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of PetroVietnam on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC.

Various activities commemorate the anniversary of Hung Kings’ passingicon

Various activities commemorate the anniversary of Hung Kings’ passing

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

A progrmme commemorating the anniversary of Hung Kings passing, the national ancestors, and Hung Kings Temple Festival will be held from March 24 to April 2 at a national level.

PM, Vice President launches New Year tree-planting campaignsicon

PM, Vice President launches New Year tree-planting campaigns

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh launched a tree-planting festival at the Hung Kings special national historical relic site in the northern midland province of Phu Tho on January 30 or the sixth day of the first lunar month.

Business booms in red carp farming village ahead of Kitchen Gods Dayicon

Business booms in red carp farming village ahead of Kitchen Gods Day

PHOTOS
15/01/2020

Ahead of the annual Kitchen Gods Day, which falls on the 23rd day of the final month of the Lunar New Year, residents of Thuy Tram red carp farming village, Phu Tho province have been busy catching fish.

Doctors bring smiles to patients with horrible burnsicon

Doctors bring smiles to patients with horrible burns

SOCIETY
12/01/2020

Nguyen Thi Sau, 54, has lived with a deformed face and burn marks for nearly five decades.

Long Coc tea hill spread their green to heaven’s rimicon

Long Coc tea hill spread their green to heaven’s rim

TRAVEL
04/01/2020

We were lucky enough to have a chance to visit Long Coc in the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho, which is considered one of the most beautiful tea plantations in the country.

Exploring beautiful Long Coc tea hills in Phu Tho amid sunriseicon

Exploring beautiful Long Coc tea hills in Phu Tho amid sunrise

PHOTOS
30/12/2019

Located in Tan Son district in the northern province of Phu Tho, the Long Coc tea hills are regarded as one of the nation’s most beautiful tea hills.

Xoan singing – the miraculous revivalicon

Xoan singing – the miraculous revival

PHOTOS
20/07/2019

Xoan singing, a traditional ritual art form, is believed to date back to the time of the Hung kings (2890 BC to 250 BC) in the ancestral land of Phu Tho.

Vietnam's tourism sector fights against plastic wasteicon

Vietnam's tourism sector fights against plastic waste

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/07/2019

The Vietnam Tourism Association and its chapters in the northern mountainous provinces of Phu Tho, Hoa Binh and Son La provinces are scheduled to launch an anti-plastic-waste action programme from July 15 to 17.

Xoan singing enlivens Hung Kings Festival 2019icon

Xoan singing enlivens Hung Kings Festival 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/04/2019

Xoan singing of Phu Tho province was recognized by UNESCO as a World Intangible Cultural Heritage in late 2017.

Vietnamese people flock to Hung Kings Festivalicon

Vietnamese people flock to Hung Kings Festival

PHOTOS
14/04/2019

Millions of people have been rushing to attend Hung Kings Festival in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Guarding Hung King Temple once-in-a-lifetime honouricon

Guarding Hung King Temple once-in-a-lifetime honour

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/04/2019

In Vietnam, the janitor of a pagoda (or temple) is usually an elderly person respected by the local community, who is selected by the community to do the work for many years. 

Cultural activities to commemorate Hung Kingsicon

Cultural activities to commemorate Hung Kings

PHOTOS
12/04/2019

Thousands gathered in the northern province of Viet Tri on April 12 for a grand procession to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation.

National legendary ancestors commemoratedicon

National legendary ancestors commemorated

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/04/2019

Ceremonies to commemorate the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, namely Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co, were held at their designated temples on Sim and Van mountains within the Hung Kings Relic Site in Phu Tho on April 10.

 
 
