The provincial museum of Phu Yen has recently announced results on fake bronze antiques, stopping rumours that were circulating about the objects.
TRAVEL
09/01/2020
Phu Yen Province in the central coastal region is well known for not only its beautiful beaches but also bò một nắng hai sương (beef jerky dried over wood charcoal).
SOCIETY
11/12/2019
Authorities of the south-central province of Phu Yen have taken action to strengthen an eroded coastal dyke to protect Tuy Hoa Airport.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019
A range of images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images and are set to progress to the competition’s final round.
SOCIETY
11/11/2019
After making landfall in the Central provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa last night, typhoon Nakri weakened into a tropical low pressure system and a low pressure zone this morning.
SOCIETY
10/11/2019
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific on November 10 announced that they will adjust schedules of fights from/to Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Pleiku on November 10 due to storm Nakri.
SOCIETY
10/11/2019
Local authorities and residents of the central and southcentral regions are taking a number of drastic steps in response to the incoming storm No. 6 (Nakri).
SOCIETY
06/11/2019
The southern central province of Phu Yen is seeking government financial support of VND82 billion ($1.55 million) to help the locality deal with the consequences of the recent Storm Matmo.
TRAVEL
30/10/2019
Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Jetstar Pacific have announced plan to adjust schedules of their flights to and from Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Pleiku and Buon Ma Thuot on October 30 as storm Matmo is approaching.
SOCIETY
29/10/2019
A tropical depression formed in the East Sea is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/09/2019
A formation of rock layers, similar to the national heritage site Ghềnh Đá Đĩa (The Cliff of Stone Plates), has been discovered at Xuan Duc Hamlet in the central coastal province of Phu Yen.
SOCIETY
22/09/2019
Two households in Phu Yen Province have donated over 22,000 square metres of land for building public schools.
SOCIETY
27/08/2019
A forest fire destroyed nearly 200ha of forest over the weekend in central Phu Yen Province’s Phu Hoa District, Law Protection online newspaper reported.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/08/2019
The prolonged severe drought has dried up thousands of hectares of protection forest in the southern coastal province of Phu Yen, causing many forest fires.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/08/2019
An exhibition introducing the nature and cultural identities of all ethnic groups in Vietnam will take place in the south central province of Phu Yen from August 18 to 21.
SOCIETY
14/08/2019
Hundreds of hectares of preventive forests in Phu Yen Province have been damaged by long droughts, causing losses of billions of VND.
TRAVEL
02/08/2019
As many as 2,000 performers and artists nationwide will gather at the Cultural and Tourism Festival of the Cham People which will be organised in the southern province of Phu Yen on August 13-16.
SOCIETY
29/07/2019
The central province of Phu Yen began construction on the second stage of the first solar-powered public lighting system for the city of Tuy Hoa’s walking street, which will make it the first urban area in central Vietnam lit by renewable energy.