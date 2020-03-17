Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:06:43 (GMT +7)

tag
 

phu yen

tin tức về phu yen mới nhất

Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiquesicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS17/03/20200

Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques

The provincial museum of Phu Yen has recently announced results on fake bronze antiques, stopping rumours that were circulating about the objects.

 
Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread

Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread

icon13/03/20200
A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

icon05/03/20200
Ants and cows combine for delightful Phu Yen bitesicon

Ants and cows combine for delightful Phu Yen bites

TRAVEL
09/01/2020

Phu Yen Province in the central coastal region is well known for not only its beautiful beaches but also bò một nắng hai sương (beef jerky dried over wood charcoal).

Phu Yen consolidates coastal dyke to protect airporticon

Phu Yen consolidates coastal dyke to protect airport

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

Authorities of the south-central province of Phu Yen have taken action to strengthen an eroded coastal dyke to protect Tuy Hoa Airport.

VN photographers into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 contest of AGORA Imagesicon

VN photographers into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 contest of AGORA Images

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

A range of images snapped by Vietnamese photographers have been named among the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images and are set to progress to the competition’s final round.

Typhoon Nakri weakens after barreling up Central Vietnamicon

Typhoon Nakri weakens after barreling up Central Vietnam

SOCIETY
11/11/2019

After making landfall in the Central provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa last night, typhoon Nakri weakened into a tropical low pressure system and a low pressure zone this morning.

Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific adjust flight schedules due to stormicon

Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific adjust flight schedules due to storm

SOCIETY
10/11/2019

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific on November 10 announced that they will adjust schedules of fights from/to Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Pleiku on November 10 due to storm Nakri.

Vietnam's central region prepares for impending impact of storm Nakriicon

Vietnam's central region prepares for impending impact of storm Nakri

SOCIETY
10/11/2019

Local authorities and residents of the central and southcentral regions are taking a number of drastic steps in response to the incoming storm No. 6 (Nakri).

Phu Yen asks for US$1.55mil. support for post-storm clean-upicon

Phu Yen asks for US$1.55mil. support for post-storm clean-up

SOCIETY
06/11/2019

The southern central province of Phu Yen is seeking government financial support of VND82 billion ($1.55 million) to help the locality deal with the consequences of the recent Storm Matmo.

Airlines reschedule domestic flights as storm Matmo approaches central regionicon

Airlines reschedule domestic flights as storm Matmo approaches central region

TRAVEL
30/10/2019

Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Jetstar Pacific have announced plan to adjust schedules of their flights to and from Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Pleiku and Buon Ma Thuot on October 30 as storm Matmo is approaching.

Tropical depression in East Sea likely to become storm in 24 hoursicon

Tropical depression in East Sea likely to become storm in 24 hours

SOCIETY
29/10/2019

A tropical depression formed in the East Sea is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

New rock formation exposed in Phu Yenicon

New rock formation exposed in Phu Yen

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/09/2019

A formation of rock layers, similar to the national heritage site Ghềnh Đá Đĩa (The Cliff of Stone Plates), has been discovered at Xuan Duc Hamlet in the central coastal province of Phu Yen.

Phu Yen residents donate land to build schoolsicon

Phu Yen residents donate land to build schools

SOCIETY
22/09/2019

Two households in Phu Yen Province have donated over 22,000 square metres of land for building public schools.

Forest fire destroys 200ha of forest in Phu Yenicon

Forest fire destroys 200ha of forest in Phu Yen

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

A forest fire destroyed nearly 200ha of forest over the weekend in central Phu Yen Province’s Phu Hoa District, Law Protection online newspaper reported.

Drought in Phu Yen destroys several hectares of foresticon

Drought in Phu Yen destroys several hectares of forest

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/08/2019

The prolonged severe drought has dried up thousands of hectares of protection forest in the southern coastal province of Phu Yen, causing many forest fires.

Exhibition introduces Vietnam’s nature and cultureicon

Exhibition introduces Vietnam’s nature and culture

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/08/2019

An exhibition introducing the nature and cultural identities of all ethnic groups in Vietnam will take place in the south central province of Phu Yen from August 18 to 21.

Phu Yen preventive forest ravaged by droughtsicon

Phu Yen preventive forest ravaged by droughts

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

Hundreds of hectares of preventive forests in Phu Yen Province have been damaged by long droughts, causing losses of billions of VND.

Phu Yen festival promotes Cham people’s cultureicon

Phu Yen festival promotes Cham people’s culture

TRAVEL
02/08/2019

As many as 2,000 performers and artists nationwide will gather at the Cultural and Tourism Festival of the Cham People which will be organised in the southern province of Phu Yen on August 13-16.

Phu Yen begins to build solar-powered lighting systemicon

Phu Yen begins to build solar-powered lighting system

SOCIETY
29/07/2019

The central province of Phu Yen began construction on the second stage of the first solar-powered public lighting system for the city of Tuy Hoa’s walking street, which will make it the first urban area in central Vietnam lit by renewable energy.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 